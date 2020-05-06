Renowned author Paulo Coelho, who every now and then keeps sharing good words about Shah Rukh Khan, has once again praised actor’s produced Kaamyaab. The Alchemist author shared the news of a Brazilian actor named Flavio Migliaccio, who committed suicide and left behind a note about how the industry treats their artists. He further said that the movie that is labeled as ‘comedy’ is actually the ‘tragedy of art’. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's New Series For Netflix Betaal Will Bring Chills Down Your Spine, Release Date Out

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as "comedy", is, in fact, the tragedy of Art" (sic)

Shah Rukh, who was quick to respond to the tweet, replied, “Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy.”

Earlier, the celebrated author made headlines when he said that Shah Rukh Khan deserves Oscar for his performance in the film ‘My Name is Khan’ but Hollywood fraternity was manipulated.

Talking about Kaamyaab, it is directed and written by National Award-winning director Hardik Mehta and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. The film shows the story of side actors, who wants to make a comeback with a memorable role so that he can complete a record figure of acting in 500 films.