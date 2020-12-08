The trailer of the high-voltage period drama Paurashpur is out and we cannot miss the look of one and only rebellious queen Shilpa Shinde in the web series. The exotic drama looks promising as it touches upon serious issues as patriarchy and gender politics. Shilpa Shinde in Paurashpur plays Queen Meerawati, who challenges the male-dominated laws where women are objectified. Also Read - List of Upcoming Web Series To Watch on ALTBalaji in December 2020

We cannot take our eyes of actor Milind Soman who plays the third gender Boris who questions the rules of the kingdom and is also the one who starts a revolution. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh Ties Knot in Court With Long-Time Girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor- See Pics

Set in 16th century India, the show is about the world of Paurashpur where actor Annu Kapoor’s character, Raja Bhadrapratap Singh, rules the misogynistic kingdom. The web-show also features Shaheer Sheikh. We will be seeing Annu Kapoor as a lusty and oppressive king. Also Read - Milind Soman Takes Dig at People Offended By Firecracker Ban on Diwali, Asks If They Are Anti-Vaccine

The trailer promises to be a visual treat with an intriguing plot. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Shilpa Shinde said, “Besides portraying an ambitious character of a queen, the show touches upon a lot of serious issues like male patriarchy, gender politics and power. I am delighted to be a part of an interesting show shot on such a grand scale”.

Milind said, “I like working on interesting and challenging fictional characters, as it allows me to explore a new world every time”.

Paurashpur will stream from December 29 on Zee 5.