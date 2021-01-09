The makers of Bigg Boss 14 has rolled out the family week where all contestants’ family members or partners make a visit to the house to meet them and give them the idea of an outside world. This week, the housemates were emotionally drenched. Talking about Eijaz Khan, his brother entered the house and his new love and ex-Bigg Boss, 14 contestant, Pavitra Punia. Also Read - Salman Khan Says 'no F****** Work is Small' as he Makes Rakhi Sawant's Bed in Bigg Boss 14 - Watch Viral Video

In the new promo shared by the channel and Pavitra Punia, it shows that the TV actor had come to visit Eijaz where both of them have confessed love for each other. As soon as Eijaz saw Pavitra entering the house, Pavita said ‘Oh Khaan Saab’. The other inmates wooed him and Eijaz first took a step forward to confess. He said “Teri baat karne ke liye tarasta hu main, kisise bhi, Main apni zindagi tere saath share karne ke liye tayar hu. Tu jaisi hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Blasts Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin For Speaking Against Vikas Gupta

When Eijaz asked Punia whether she loves her, to which Punia agrees and tells her does love him a lot while kisses him on the lips through the glass. Also Read - 'Rakhi Sawant is The Real Winner of Bigg Boss 14', Fans Shower Love on Rakhi as She Breaks Down Seeing Her Mom Hospitalised

A few days ago when actor Sunny Leone had come in the BB house, she then asked Eijaz to confess his love for Pavitra Punia. To which Khan said that she is in his every heartbeat. “Mere dil ki har dhadkan me Pavitra hai – kuch bhi ho jaaye bahar, mai ready hu,” said Eijaz.

Punia has been supporting Eijaz on social media ever since her eviction. She loves to post pictures with him with romantic captions.

Watch the full episode today on Colors channel at 9 pm.