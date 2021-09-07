Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla‘s demise has shaken the entire industry and his fans. They have been unable to come to terms with the demise of the 40-year-old actor. Thinking about Shehnaaz Gill‘s situation, former Bigg Boss contestant Pavitra Punia had said ‘rooh kaanp jaati hai’. She further described Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s strong relationship and revealed they were no less than a husband and wife. “People dream of having a pure bond as they had. I wouldn’t say it was Dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha. After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with Shehnaaz and Sid Jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss” Punia told Hindustan Times.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father and Brother Remember Sidharth Shukla: 'Vishwas Nahi Ho Raha!'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill started bonding on Bigg Boss 13 where he came as a winner and Shehnaaz emerged as the second runner-up. As per a report in News18, Sidharth-Shehnaaz were planning to get married soon this December. They had informed their families and the two were engaged. They were in talks with hotels for a wedding venue. It was supposed to be a three-day celebration and the families had kept this a secret.

On Monday, Sidharth's family released a statement "requesting privacy to grieve." It read: "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever. Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family."

May his soul rest in peace.