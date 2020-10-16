Bigg Boss 14 makers are trying everything to make this season the most-watched show and for the TRPs the show is bringing three new contestants. There were reports that Naina Singh and Pratik Sehajpal are entering the house as Wildcard entry. Naina and Pratik will enter the BB14 house on October 16 or October 25. Prateek Sehajpal made his debut on TV with MTV popular show Love School season 3 and then was seen in Roadies and Ace of space. Not only this, he was Pavitra Punia’s boyfriend. He recently spilled the beans about his break-up with Punia and said she objected to him doing intimate scenes. He also talked about how intense their fights would get. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 15 Written Episode: Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani Win The Task

In an interview with The Times of India, Pratik said that he and Pavitra got into a huge fight. "These bold scenes have become so common in today's times and I am here to make my career. But trust me, I had refused the role and even told Pavitra about me turning it down".

On the other hand, Naina Singh is from Kumkum Bhagya who will be joining him. She grabbed headlines for her remarks about Sidharth Shukla.

As per Salil Arunkumar Sand's tweet, they will enter the house today. "#BiggBoss2020: lock the date: #October16th as #NainaSingh and #PratikSehajpal set to enter the house on this day!! #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BB14 #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan," he had tweeted out.



Not only these two, one more contestant Bandini actor Shardul Pandit will enter the Bigg Boss house. These three will join others in the house as ‘confirmed contestants’. While others are under ‘to be continued’ expect Nikki Tamboli.