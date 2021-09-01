Pavitra Rishta 2.0 trailer featuring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh as Archana and Manav is out. The Zee5 show will premiere on September 15. In the trailer, we get to see Archana and Manav marrying each other with their families’ approval and all of a sudden Archana’s mother comes to know Manav and his family are frauds as they lied to them. Archana’s family cancels the wedding and takes her back home in between the wedding wows. However, Archana and Manav love each other and meet without letting anyone know. Ankita looks every bit similar to how she looked in the 2009 show. Shaheer too is seen in the same get-up as late Sushant Singh Rajput. It is an extraordinary love story of an ordinary couple who overcome all challenges to come together in the sacred union of marriage.Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 Promo Featuring Ankita Lokhande - Shaheer Sheikh Leaves Fans in Tears: We Miss You Sushant

Sharing the trailer, Ankita wrote, “Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge? Find out in #PavitraRishta on #ZEE5 premiering 15th September. #ItsNeverTooLate”. Sushant Singh Rajput, who was the original Manav in Pavitra Rishta is missing in the show and SSR fans also commented the same on the post. However, many users wrote, Shaheer as Manav has already made a place in my heart. “Falling in love with innocence and patience in his eyes and voice Waiting for 15 sept now PAVITRA RISHTA TRAILER OUT”, wrote a user. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ekta Kapoor Takes Bappa's Blessings, Hints At Premiere Date | Watch

Watch the trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Shares Unseen Childhood Picture As She Misses Her Bhai On Raksha Bandhan