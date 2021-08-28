Mumbai: While fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of Pavitra Rishta, Ekta Kapoor took to social media taking everyone down memory lane when the first season episode of the show premiered on June 1, 2009.Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 To Replace Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Erica Fernandes-Shaheer Sheikh Show To Go Off Air?

The video features every year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations from the sets of Pavitra Rishta over a period of six years. The video also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played the role of Manav in the show. “Itne saalo se jo sapna dekha tha, aaj voh poora hote hue dikh raha hai,” he can be heard saying. The video ends with a hint that the second season of the show is likely to premiere on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. “SEPTEMBER 2021 Iss Ganesh Utsav Hogi Uss Pavitra Rishte Ki Nayi Shuruwat,” the last slide of the video read. Sharing the video, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYAComing soon! To new beginnings.” Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Promo Released: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Turn Ram-Priya For a Love Story That Knows No Boundaries

The idea for Pavitra Rishta 2.o was conceptualized after Sushant’s demise in June last year. While Ankita Lokhande will remain Archana for the second season as well, Shaheer Sheikh will step into Sushant’s role as Manav.

Earlier this month, Shaheer Sheikh took to social media penning down a heartfelt note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput and talked about stepping into his shoes for the role. “Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL,” he wrote.

Sushant and Ankita as Manav and Archana became household names as Pavitra Rishta ran for five years and clocked 1424 episodes. While the release date for the show has not been announced yet, shooting has already started.