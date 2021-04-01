Mumbai: If there is a list of shows which are always pleasant to watch and are always close to the audience’s heart, then Pavitra Rishta is obviously one of these. It is the show with which Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Poses With Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar, Says 'Love Is Power'

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year, it was reported that daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor was planning to return with the second season for Pavitra Rishta. And now, it seems like Pavitra Rishta 2 is coming soon. As per a report on Tellychakkar, the pre-production for the show has already started, and that this season too will feature Ankita Lokhande as Archana. The report cites sources who claim that the markers of the show will also be launching a new face as Manav (which was played by Sushant Singh Rajput in season 1). Though it will be interesting to see who will be featured as Manav, it will be a tough task for the makers of the show as well. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: CBI to Take Over Rhea Chakraborty's FIR Against Priyanka Singh - All You Need to Know

Sources also mention that Hiten Tejwani, who played the role of Manav in the latter half of the show, might not return. Also Read - BollywoodLife Awards 2021: Watch The Biggest Bollywood Extravaganza LIVE Here

Pavitra Rishta was started in 2009 with Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. Show also featured several veteran stars like Usha Nadkarni, Savita Prabhune, Priya Marathe, Smita Oak, Pankaj Vishnu, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and many others in key roles. It was last aired on October 25, 2014.

The show will be a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June last year.