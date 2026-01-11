Pawan Kalyan becomes first Telugu star to receive prestigious Kenjutsu induction

Pawan Kalyan has added an extraordinary international honour to his already remarkable journey. The South Indian superstar, politician, and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has been formally inducted into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. This rare recognition places him among a select group of global practitioners and acknowledges his over three decades of disciplined training, study, and commitment to traditional martial arts.

The achievement goes far beyond celebrity status. It reflects years of quiet dedication to a craft that demands physical endurance, mental focus, and deep respect for tradition.

How did Pawan Kalyan’s martial arts journey begin?

Long before films and politics became part of his life, Pawan Kalyan’s journey into martial arts began in Chennai. As a young man, he trained rigorously in karate and related disciplines, building a strong foundation rooted in discipline and self-control. What started as physical training soon grew into a deeper interest in the philosophy behind martial arts.

Over time, his focus shifted toward Japanese Samurai traditions, where technique and mindset are considered equally important. Rather than treating martial arts as a hobby, Pawan approached it as a lifelong pursuit, dedicating years to research, practice, and refinement.

Why is this Kenjutsu honour so rare?

Kenjutsu is not just about sword fighting; it is a centuries-old discipline passed down through strict lineages. In recognition of his commitment, Pawan Kalyan was awarded Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, one of the most respected organisations in traditional Japanese martial arts.

He also became the first Telugu-speaking individual to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei. This distinction is usually reserved for Japanese practitioners, making the honour even more significant.

Who trained Pawan Kalyan?

Pawan trained under Hanshi Professor Dr Siddiq Mahmoodi, one of India’s foremost authorities on Japanese martial arts. Under his guidance, Pawan mastered Kendo, learning not just the physical techniques but also the philosophical values that form the soul of the discipline.

How did cinema reflect his passion?

Pawan Kalyan’s love for martial arts has often been reflected on screen. Films like Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram, and OG featured action rooted in real martial techniques. Through his films, he introduced Indian audiences to authentic combat styles, helping traditional martial arts reach mainstream cinema.

What’s next for Pawan Kalyan?

On the professional front, Pawan’s recent film They Call Him OG, released in September 2025, earned praise for its intense action and emotional storytelling. Earlier, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, released in July 2025, showcased him in a powerful historical role.

With this Kenjutsu induction, Pawan Kalyan has once again proven that his journey, whether in cinema, public service, or martial arts, is driven by discipline, depth, and purpose.