Amaravati: Telugu Superstar and Vakeel Saab actor, Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for coronavirus. The Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan is now stable but has some phlegm in his lungs. “Kalyan is being monitored closely by his personal doctor as well as a team of experts from Apollo Hospitals. There is some flum in his lungs and he is suffering from small bouts of fever. But he is stable,” Hariprasad was quoted by PTI. Also Read - Delhi: Containment Zones Rise From 8,661 to 9929 Within 2 Days | Check Full List of Hotspots Here

Kalyan remained in self-isolation at his farmhouse outside Hyderabad after returning from the by-election campaign in Tirupati on April 3. The initial test turned out a negative result for Covid- 19 but he continued to suffer from slight fever and body pain.”A second test revealed the Covid-19 infection,” Hariprasad said. Also Read - Check Your Privilege! Pooja Bedi Faces Flak From Netizens Over Her 'Don't Let The Virus Cage You' Tweet

A cardiologist and viral diseases expert Dr T Suman, their family medical advisor, has been attending on Kalyan while a team of experts from Apollo was also treating the star actor. Earlier this week, many of his staff members and close aides were tested positive for COVID-19. Pawan Kalyan reportedly complained of chest congestion after he was taken for the tests. The actor has been under home quarantine currently and doing fine. Also Read - Ayurveda COVID-19 Expert Analysis: Does The Ayurveda Principle of Healing From Within Work For Coronavirus? Watch Video

The Janasena chief was recently seen in the Telugu blockbuster Vakeel Saab which is still running in many theatres across South India. The film worked towards reviving the Box Office during the pandemic even with a 50 per cent occupancy in theatres across Tamil Nadu.

Fans and well-wishers meanwhile took social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

All pray to our respective gods for health, wealth and speedy recovery of Pawan kalyan Sir, the person who spents his entire health and wealth for us (society) only. He is not receiver, but only giver. So give to giver our prayers for speedy recovery.

