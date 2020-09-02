In a shocking incident, Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan’s five fans died in a road accident while returning home after celebrating his birthday in Telangana’s Warangal district in the early hours of Wednesday. The car, in which they were traveling, collided head on with a sand laden truck at Pasaragonda Crossroad in Damera mandal, police said. This was the second tragedy to hit Pawan Kalyan’s fans celebrating his birthday, in less than six hours. Three youth were electrocuted to death and three others were injured when they came in contact with a live wire while erecting a banner in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Tuesday night. Also Read - Unlock 4: Hyderabad Metro to Resume Operations From September 7 in Graded Manner | Read Here Complete Guidelines

The victims were identified as Rajender (31), Somasekhar (29) and Arunachalam (20). Pawan Kalyan, who is also the president of Jana Sena party, announced financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased in Chittoor incident. Also Read - Caught on Camera: Hyderabad Woman Thrashes Watchman With Slippers After an Argument | Watch

Kalyan expressed his condolences and stated that it was his responsibility to support the family. Warangal police said the youth who celebrated Pawan Kalyan’s birthday in Warangal were on their way to Mulugu to drop one of them when the car in which they were traveling rammed into a truck. Also Read - Telangana: All 9 Dead, Including Three Engineers, After Massive Fire at Srisailam Hydel Plant; CM KCR Announces ex-Gratia For Kins

The victims were identified as M. Rakesh, Naresh, M. Rohit, Sabir and K. Jayaprakash, all aged around 25 years. Jayaprakash, who was driving a Sedan car, apparently lost control while overtaking a vehicle and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Such was the impact of the crash that the car was badly mangled and all five occupants died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s nephew and superstar K. Chiranjeevi’s actor son Ram Charan has also announced Rs 2.5 lakh for the families of the victims of the Chittoor accident. “Nothing we do can compensate for the loss of lives. We can only stand by the families of the deceased and lend our support in these difficult times,” tweeted Ram Charan.

Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 49th birthday on Wednesday. His fans in both Telugu states are in an upbeat mood as makers of his upcoming film ‘Vakeel Saab’ are unveiling the motion poster on the occasion.

(With inputs from IANS)