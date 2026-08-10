Pawan Singh stops security from removing fan at UP event, calls him back for picture- Watch Video

A fan’s unexpected moment on stage took a different turn when Pawan Singh noticed what had happened and decided to give him a memorable moment with the singer.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/pawan-singh-stops-security-from-removing-fan-at-up-event-calls-him-back-for-picture-watch-video-8498163/ Copy

Fan gets thrown off stage at Pawan Singh event (PC: Instagram)

Celebrity events can become unpredictable when fans get too close to their favourite stars. A similar moment unfolded at an event in Uttar Pradesh when Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh found himself face-to-face with an overexcited admirer who managed to get onto the stage. The fan was removed from the stage by security personnel and others present at the venue. But instead of letting the situation end there, Singh reacted differently. He noticed the fan and made sure he got another chance to come back. The moment was captured on camera and has since attracted attention on social media.

Pawan Singh calls fan back on stage

Pawan Singh was attending an event in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh when a fan climbed onto the stage to meet him. Security personnel along with police and some leaders present at the venue immediately intervened.

The fan was grabbed and taken away from the stage. However Singh appeared to notice what was happening and called him back. A video from the event shows Singh trying to get the fan back on stage while one of the people present appeared to stop him. Eventually the fan returned and Singh personally took him towards the centre of the stage.

Pawan Singh asks for a picture with the fan

Once the fan was back on stage Singh turned the situation into a memorable moment for his admirer. He asked someone nearby to take a photograph of the fan saying, “Bhai, zara photo khichye inki” which translates to “Brother, please take a photo of him.”

The simple gesture quickly became the highlight of the viral clip. Rather than allowing the incident to remain an uncomfortable moment for the fan Singh appeared determined to give him a positive memory from the event. The video has since circulated widely on social media with viewers reacting to the Bhojpuri star‘s response.

See viral video from Pawan Singh’s event here

In Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, a programme featuring popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh took an unexpected turn when one of his enthusiastic fans climbed onto the stage. The bouncers, police personnel and some leaders present on the stage reportedly grabbed the fan… pic.twitter.com/z5mnzX7NXr — Oxomiya Jiyori (@SouleFacts) August 10, 2026

What is Pawan Singh doing now?

Pawan Singh continues to remain active as a singer and television personality. While there is currently no officially announced film in which he is set to appear as an actor he continues to be associated with entertainment projects. Earlier this year his voice was heard in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story. Singh also made a cameo appearance in a song from the film which features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Singh was previously seen on the reality show Rise and Fall. He spent 14 days on the show before leaving the programme. He is currently associated with the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal which focuses on the lives and experiences of popular Bhojpuri personalities. The show also features Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and politician Tej Pratap Yadav.