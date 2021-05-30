Mumbai: Pawandeep Rajan is one of the most famous and loved contestants of Indian Idol 12. He has always impressed fans, judges and special guests on the show with his mesmerising performance. There’s already a lot of buzz about Pawandeep Rajan having the potential to be the singing show’s winner. But, what does Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of Indian Idol season 1 think about this? Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Here's What Meiyang Chang Has to Say on Controversies Related to Singing Show

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Abhijeet Sawant mentioned that Pawandeep Rajan is his favourite Indian Idol 12 contestant. Abhijeet also added that he likes the way Pawandeep presents himself on the stage. "I like Pawan. His singing style is good. I really like singers who can sing non-film, film music and Indian music too. I like such singers. Everyone is good, but expression-wise as well, Pawandeep has a way to present his song," he said.

On being asked Pawandeep should be the Indian Idol 12 winner, Abhijeet Sawant said that he cannot credit this. "It is not important to be a winner, it is important to utilise the opportunity given to us in the best possible way," he added.

During the interview, Abhijeet Sawant also talked about the recent controversy about the show following Amit Kumat’s allegations that he was ‘asked by the makers to praise the contestants.’ Abhijeet said that if Amit Kumar faced any such issue, he should have pointed it out then and there only. ”There is no point raising the issue once the episode is streamed,” he added.

