The deadly coronavirus crisis is having a bad effect on businesses, company's and even the film ad television industry. All television and film shoots across the nation have been stopped which is creating a difficult time for people working for production houses and now a news of Balaji Studio cutting the 3-month salary of their employees has been doing rounds on the Internet.

It is being speculated that Ekta Kapoor's studio (both ALT Balaji and Balaji Motion Pictures) has decided to have a 3-month pay cut for their employees due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A source told Mid-Day, "On Monday, the staff was apprised of the decision. Those with annual salaries of up to Rs 12 lakh will have to take a 20 per cent pay cut while those in the Rs 12 lakh to Rs 36 lakh bracket are looking at a 25 per cent pay reduction. A 30 per cent pay cut is being implemented for those with annual pay packages between Rs 36 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, and the senior management will take only half their pay. The variable pay that is disbursed at the year-end is likely to be delayed as well."

Ekta Kapoor on April 3 contributed Rs 2.5 crore towards the welfare of her production house’s co-workers.

The amount, which was equivalent to her annual salary, was donated and the television queen in a note wrote, “It is my first and foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers and daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms and who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow. I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is Rs 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is together. Stay safe, stay healthy.”