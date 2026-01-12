Payal Gaming Deepfake Row: Maharashtra cyber detains uploaders, issues notice over viral clip

The misuse of artificial intelligence once again came under the spotlight after a deepfake video falsely linked to popular YouTuber Payal Gaming began circulating online. On Sunday, Maharashtra Cyber confirmed that it has detained several individuals and issued notices to others in connection with the case, sending out a strong message against the spread of fake and harmful content.

The cybercrime unit shared the update through an official Instagram post, stating that swift action had been taken against those responsible for uploading and sharing the objectionable video. “Several uploaders have been apprehended, served notices, and have issued public apologies. We have also identified one of the first uploaders of the content, who will be apprehended soon,” the post read.

Along with the statement, Maharashtra Cyber also posted visuals of the accused and videos showing them apologising publicly. The agency made it clear that misuse of technology, especially content that damages someone’s reputation, will not be tolerated.