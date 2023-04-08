Home

‘Bollywood Mein Insaan ko Maar ke Khoon Pilate Hain’: Payal Ghosh Compares Bollywood to Antichrist Members

Payal Ghosh recently compared Bollywood to Antichrist members and said that she endured a lot in Hindi film industry.

Payal Ghosh Compares Bollywood to Antichrist Members: Payal Ghosh recently gave her honest opinion about Bollywood and compared it to antichrist members. The actor who will next be seen in Fire Of Love – RED, co-starring Krushna Abhishek gave her unabashed and unfiltered views about the Hindi film industry. The actor had previously accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her and even filed a police complaint against him. The filmmaker had denied the allegations. Now, during the teaser launch of her movie with Krushna, Payal also opened up about the working culture of Bollywood and Priyanka Chopra’s recent revelations in a podcast.

PYAL GHOSH COMPARES BOLLYWOOD WITH ANTICHRIST

Payal, while interacting with the media revealed about her mental health struggles and coping with Bollywood. She told “I’ve gone through a lot. I started having these anxiety attacks.” The actor further added “I have suffered a lot. Jab main aake yeh cheez batayi tab maine Bollywood ka asli roop dekha (When I told these things, then I saw the real face of people in Bollywood).” She opined “Bollywood mein log tumhe maar ke, khoon nikalke dusre ko pilate hain (In Bollywood people kill you then take out your blood and give it to others so that they can drink it). Antichrist mein nahi hota hai… ki joh leader hai woh insaan ko maar ke sab ko khoon pilate hai – waise Bollywood ke log hai (Bollywood works like Antichrist, the leader kills humans and then serves their blood to others). Toh mujhe bahut bura laga (I felt very bad). Abhi bhi bahut gussa ho jati hu ki yeh log bahut women empowerment ki baat karte ho, par khud itne gande aur badmash insaan hain (I still get angry that in-spite of speaking about women empowerment these people are so filthy and notorious).” The Fire Of Love – RED actor confessed “Mujhe bahut gussa aata hai (I get enraged a lot). Kabhi kabhi gussa zahir kar deti hu (Sometimes I express my anger). Lekin main bol rahi hu – Bollywood is at least 50-60% corrupt (But I am saying this that Bollywood is at least 50-60% corrupt).” Reacting to Priyanka’s remarks on being ‘cornered’ by Bollywood, Payal said “Everyone knows the real nature of Bollywood, they are f*%$ing a**%$#@s. Sorry to say that.”

KANGANA RANAUT HAD ALSO SLAMMED BOLLYWOOD FOR BULLYING PRIYANKA CHOPRA

After Priyanka’s statement went viral a Tsunami of tweets and posts came up on social media. From Vivek Agnihotri and Kangana Ranaut to Apurva Asrani and Shekhar Suman, everybody backed the Citadel actor. Priyanka was quoted saying “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” Kangana, known for her bold and fearless remarks tweeted “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

Payal was recently seen in the Kunal Kapoor-Amyra Dastur starrer Koi Jaane Na (2021).

