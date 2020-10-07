Actor Richa Chadha had filed a defamation case against Payal Ghosh before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute has told the court during the hearing today that Payal is ready to tender an apology and withdraw her statement. He told the court, “She is ready to settle the matter.” Earlier, her advocate told the court that her statement was made ‘innocently’ and that she has huge respect for Richa Chadha. The defamation case also names a few news channels and Kamaal R Khan. Also Read - Payal Ghosh's Flip in Richa Chadha Case: Tweets 'Not Sorry' After Agreeing to Apologise in Court

When the court asked KRK's lawyer Manoj Gadkari if his client will withdraw the statement made by him, he sought some more time to file a reply as KRK is not in India and said that he has put out the similar statements as put out by Payal. The actor in her suit also sought Rs 1.1 crore in damages.



As per the Mumbai Mirror report, Richa demanded that Payal to not make any more defamatory statements against her in the future.

Earlier, Richa has issued a statement that reads, “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates.”

Payal in her statement claimed that the filmmaker told her that actors such as Richa, Mahie Gill, Huma Quereshi would perform sexual favours for him and he expected same from her. Speaking about Richa’s legal notice, Payal told Bollywood Hungama, “That is not my version, that is what Anurag Kashyap told me. I said what he told me. I didn’t know him. I didn’t know the other girls. I don’t have any idea about the others. I didn’t even know them personally, so why should I take their name? Who are they? There is no question of anybody’s name from my side. It is him who told me,” she said, adding, “She (Richa Chadha) should go and ask Anurag Kashyap why did he take her name.”