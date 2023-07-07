Home

Payal Ghosh Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Harassment Now Says ‘You Need to Sleep to Get Big Movies’

In 2013, actor Payal Ghosh accused director Anurag Kashyap of raping her and also filed a police complaint against him. In a now-deleted post, she says she would have done more movies had she agreed on 'sleeping' with the filmmakers. Read on.

Payal Ghost’s cryptic post: Actor Payal Ghosh, who is popular for working in the Telugu and Hindi film industries, has created a stir again. The actor earlier made news for accusing director Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her and now, she made a cryptic post that raised eyebrows on social media. Payal took to Instagram to talk about her 11th film in the industry but her post didn’t seem celebratory.

In a post that she deleted later, Payal mentioned that had she ‘slept’ with people, she would have been doing her 30th film instead of the 11th. This made the fans worry about her and many people even commented on the post to ask if she has been wronged in any way by her fellow industry members. The photo shared by Payal on Instagram read: “With the Fire Of Love: Red, I will be completing my 11th movie. Agar main soti toh aaj main 30th film complete kar leti (If I was sleeping with someone, it would have been my 30th movie) (sic).” The caption on the post added to the mystery as it read, “You need to sleep to get big movies. Bina soye possible hi nahi hai (Without sleeping with someone it is not possible) (sic).”

When Payal Ghosh Accused Anurag Kashyap of Raping He

Back in 2020, Payal accused noted director Anurag Kashyap of ‘forcing himself on her’. The actor, who has worked alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Jr NTR in the movie ‘Oosaravelli‘, took to Twitter to make allegations against the Manmarziyaan director.r

I worked in the south film industry with two national award-winning directors & star directors but nobody even touched me inappropriately in Bollywood I haven’t even worked with Anurag Kashyap, but he r*ped me on our third meeting, now say why I shouldn’t brag about south…!!! (sic),” she said then. Her allegations came a week after she shared an unfinished handwritten suicide note on social media. She also lodged an FIR against the director.

Your thoughts on her cryptic post?

