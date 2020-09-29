Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2014. She filed an FIR against the director, who is known for his work in Manmarziyan, Gangs of Wasseypur. On Tuesday, Payal met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking Y-category security. Yes, you read it right! Payal was accompanied by her advocate Nitin Satpute and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale who has come out in her support in the case. The actor has given a letter to the Maharashtra Governor for security claiming that her life is under threat. The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan in the city. Payal was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale. Also Read - #MeToo on Anurag Kashyap: Police to Record Filmmaker’s Statement in Sexual Harassment Case

Payal's advocate Nitin Satpute told IANS: "We have given a letter to the governor seeking protection, and informed him about the case. Ramdas Athawale ji also requested him to look into the matter because the police are not doing anything. He assured us that he is concerned about atrocities against women happening in the state and will be looking into the matter. I have asked for Y-category security for Payal and myself. Payal has threat to her life and I am protecting her, so I am also vulnerable from anti-social elements."

Governor Koshyari tweeted from his official account on Tuesday afternoon: "Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. @RamdasAthawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum."

The Governor also shared photographs from the meeting. Payal Ghosh also tweeted from her verified account: "Had a great meeting with honourable @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari Sir. He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on!!"

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap will be soon summoned by Mumbai Police post Payal Ghosh’s rape FIR.