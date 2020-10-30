Actor Payal Ghosh has tested negative for COVID-19. Payal took to her verified Twitter account on Friday to share the news. “Been seeing all your messages! Thank you everyone for all your love. I would like to share the news with you that my covid tests are done and it’s been negative! So everyone stay safe & take care of yourself and do follow the covid guidelines given by the govt! #COVID19,” Payal tweeted. Also Read - Payal Ghosh Who Accused Anurag Kashyap, Joins Ramdas Athawale-led RPI as Vice President of Women’s Wing

Payal had a COVID test done after she attended a political event with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Soon after Athawale announced his health update on Twitter, Payal informed that she will stay in isolation until she gets herself tested for the virus.

On October 26, Payal had joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai. She has been reportedly named as the vice president of its women's wing.

"Thank you everyone for your messages! Yes I would like to tell this that I have too isolated myself, till I get my Covid tests done," the actor had informed in a tweet earlier this week. Payal made headlines in September when she leveled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.