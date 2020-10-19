Actor Payal Ghosh who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape and wrongful confinement hasn’t got much support from celebrities. While most of the politicians are supporting her, she has now asked a question to her friend and Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan for being silent. She said that Irfan was aware of her conversations with Anurag Kashyap and was expecting him to speak on the same. Calling him a good friend, Payal asked Irfan why is he not giving his views when he knows everything. She wrote, “I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend.” Also Read - Ludo Trailer Out: Anurag Kashyap Directorial is Impressive, Quirky Dialogues And Lots of Confusion Makes It a Worth Watch

Payal continued that Irfan was with her when Anurag Kashyap had texted her to come to his house, prior to Holi in 2014, and then she told Irfan that she was not going to meet Kashyap, but to another party. She added, “The point of tagging @IrfanPathan doesn’t mean I have any interest in him but he’s the one I have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not d rape thing.. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him.” Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra Slam Dinesh Karthik's Decision to Hand Over Captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Payal shared a selfie with another tweet and said, at that point of time, Anurag messaged her in front of Irfan. Also Read - Payal Ghosh Now Tags PM Modi to Say That 'Mafia Gang' Will Kill Her And Prove Her Death as Suicide

Have a look at the tweet:

The point of tagging ⁦@IrfanPathan⁩ doesn’t mean I have any interest in him but he’s the one I have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not d rape thing.. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him. pic.twitter.com/hMwNklY4r9 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020



Meanwhile, Payal had messaged PM Modi that the ‘mafia gang’ will kill her soon. She tagged PM Modi and the National Commission For Women Chief Rekha Sharma in her tweet. Payal wrote, “These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else 🙏🏼”.

The tweet came after a post made by actor Richa Chadha who has filed a defamation suit against Payal in the Bombay High Court. In her tweet, Richa had asked the NCW Chief to take notice of her complaint against Payal and provide her with the same kind of support that they have lent to Payal in the case. The Masaan actor wrote, “Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am. I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20)filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers.” (sic).