Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh Wedding Photos: After dating each other for a long time, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have finally tied the knot in Agra. The couple exchanged wedding vows yesterday at Jaypee Place Agra. Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s first photos from their wedding ceremony are out and it is all things adorable. The actress looked stunning in a red-golden lehenga choli paired with heavy jewellery. She kept her makeup very minimal. For her big day, Payal Rohatgi wore a stunning red lehenga by Asopalav India. She opted for a heavily embroidered golden zardozi work blouse, paired with a matching full karigari skirt and a dupatta. The actress matched her jewellery that had hints of red. She went for a simple maang tikka and earrings. Payal completed her bridal look with a simple nath, chuda and green bangles.Also Read - Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's Sangeet: Bride-To-Be Looks Resplendent In White Lehenga As She Performs With Her Soon-To-Be Groom Ahead Of Their Wedding- Check Out

As for the makeup, Payal Rohatgi kept it very simple with natural-looking base, nude lips, no eyeshadow, no kajal just a small red bindi. Also Read - Payal Rohtagi-Sangram Singh's Wedding: Couple Seeks Blessings at 850-Year-Old Temple in Agra - See Pics

Fans Disappointed With Payal Rohatgi’s Makeup

However, a section of people was disappointed with Payal’s makeup as she kept it real. One of the fans wrote in the comment section, “Why make up is so weird..?”. Another wrote, “There was no make up at all? Is this again breaking stereoptype n stuff like dat😂” (.sic). Also Read - Bride-To-Be Payal Rohtagi Looks Pretty In Pink At Her Mehendi Ceremony- See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)



A look at the comment section:

A video has been shared by Payal’s makeup artist where the actress confessed that she wanted to go natural with makeup. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan bhatia | Makeup Artist (@makeupbychandanbhatia)

According to the reports, the couple is all set to host wedding reception for their friends.