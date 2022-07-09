Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding: Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to tie the nuptial knot today(July 9, 2022) in a private wedding in Agra. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities kick-started two days back with mehendi and a day before the D-day duo hosted a sangeet ceremony. For her sangeet, bride-to-be Payal picked a white and gold-toned lehenga and looked breathtakingly gorgeous in it, whereas groom-to-be Sangram opted for a blue and white kurta pyajama set.Also Read - Payal Rohtagi-Sangram Singh's Wedding: Couple Seeks Blessings at 850-Year-Old Temple in Agra - See Pics

In a video shared by Payal’s brother, the couple can be seen dancing on stage. Payal beautifully twirls in this video, watch below: Also Read - Bride-To-Be Payal Rohtagi Looks Pretty In Pink At Her Mehendi Ceremony- See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Also Read - Payal Rohtagi to Invite Kangana Ranaut to Her Wedding After The Lock Upp Debacle: 'Let Bygones be Bygones...'

Payal also shared a picture revealing her sangeet look while posing with her brother. In the picture the brother-sister duo can be seen twinning in white, the actress captioned the post as: When your outfits match with your sisters 🤩😍 #siblinggoals ❤️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Payal also shared some candid shots from her mehendi ceremony, where the soon-to-be married couple looked like a pair made in heaven. Check them out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)



Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh will get married at a plush hotel in Agra, in the presence of close friends and family members. Earlier, the couple performed a pooja with family members at 850 years old Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir in Agra. “This temple is almost 850 years old. Its aura is also auspicious and very blissful. We can feel the blessings of Mahadev and Ma Parvati,” said the couple in an interview.

For the puja, Payal wore a heavily embroidered maroon and multi-coloured thread work lehenga, while Sangram wore a light yellow traditional wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)



Sangram and Payal have been together for 12 years, the duo first met while shooting for the reality show, Survivor India, in 2011 and fell in love. They ctress got engaged in February 2014 and are now finally getting married.

Our heartiest congratulations to Payal and Sangram.