Lock Upp fame actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh, who tied the nuptial knot on July 9 in a close knit ceremony Agra hosted a star-studded wedding reception at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Thursday(July 14). The grand reception was graced by many top politicians including Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia among several others.

For the wedding reception, the newlyweds looked every inch of a royal couple. Payal decided to wear a shimmer gown with a cut out around her waist and silver jewelry. She also flaunted her sindoor and bangles, Sangram on the other hand wore a black and white tux. Also Read - Payal Rohtagi-Sangram Singh's Wedding: Couple Seeks Blessings at 850-Year-Old Temple in Agra - See Pics

Check out pics from Payal-Sangram reception:

Shooter Dadi also blessed the newlyweds and was seen in her traditional Haryanvi attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadi Prakashi (@shooterdadi)

@payalrohatgi11 shines in a silver embellished gown for her Delhi reception with husband @Sangram_Sanjeet #PayalRohatgi pic.twitter.com/ri8RskZAoL — TIGER 3 SALMANKHAN (@AbdulsameerD) July 15, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Congratulations to the lovely couple @Sangram_Sanjeet bhai #PayalRohatgi bhabi. Wishing you a blissful life ahead. pic.twitter.com/0lQghkObW6 — Rahul Trehan (@imrahultrehan) July 15, 2022



Earlier, Payal shared some glimpses from her post-wedding rituals and also penned a note on the same.

For the unversed, the couple was dating for 12 years before marrying each other. The two first met and fell in love on the show Survivor India. Sangram later made a guest appearance on the show Lock Upp where Payal was a contestant and proposed to her on the show.