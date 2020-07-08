Actor Payal Rohatgi is often gripped into controversies, thanks to her statements on social media platforms. She is known for her fiery social media posts. However, her tweets and other updates are also landing her into trouble. This time her Twitter account has been suspended once again for reasons unknown to her. Payal took to social media to express her anger after she failed to login on the social media site. She shared a screenshot of a message from Twitter saying her account has been suspended. She has shared a video asking the authorities for the reason behind suspension. She can also be seen urging people to help her restore her profile in a video message. Also Read - 'There Will be Peace Now': Twitter Celebrates as Payal Rohatgi's Handle Taken Down, Check Hilarious Memes Inside

Payal Rohatgi took to her Instagram (as her Twitter account is suspended now), and shared a screenshot of error message on Twitter. She captioned, "Just Now I am not able to tweet on my verified twitter handle 🧐 It is SUSPENDED citing what reasons now 😏 #payalrohatgi".



In a video message, Payal can be heard saying, “No reason has been given, no e-mail has been sent on my official e-mail id and my account has been suspended. I don’t know what the reason is. It is for all of you’ll to figure out with Twitter India that why have they deleted my account. Neither do I abuse people nor do I use any wrong word for anyone. I obviously attempt to share facts, but this effort of mine has been projected in a bad light by liberals and people who are extremists, who control Twitter. Hence, I appeal to people to please urge Twitter to restore my account, otherwise, I will not be able to talk to everyone”.

View this post on Instagram Why my Twitter Account is SUSPENDED ????? A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi) on Jul 7, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi) on Jul 8, 2020 at 12:53am PDT



Payal’s account has been suspended for the second time. Earlier, in June, her account was suspended for a week for an abusive tweet. She has posted a lot about nepotism and slammed Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in the context of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.