Mumbai: Anita Hassanandani has come out in support of Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri amid the rape and molestation allegations. She took to social media sharing a picture with her former co-star and added that this cannot be true.

Anita took to Instagram sharing a selfie with Pearl V Puri and mentioned that the truth will be out soon. "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true … canNOT be true…. all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL," she wrote. Several other fans also took to the comment section of Anita's post and used the hashtag IStandWithPearl. "He is innocent,, nd soon he'll prove it," one of the social media users wrote.

Pearl V Puri was arrested on the night of June 4 in Vasai. His arrest comes after a minor girl and her family filed a rape and molestation case against him in Mumbai. The actor has been booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the minor girl had alleged that Puri had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a career in TV serials. The actor is currently in police custody.

Pearl V Puri made his debut in television in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He also worked in several television shows including Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2.