Mumbai: Even though television actor Pearl V Puri has now been granted bail, the controversy has created a huge storm on social media. While several celebrities including Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani came out in Pearl’s support, one post that grabbed everyone’s attention was Ekta Kapoor’s post. Also Read - Pearl V Puri NOT Granted Bail After Being Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Molestation of Minor Girl

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram sharing a long note and demanding justice for the Naagin 3 actor. The part of her post that has probably irked netizens is where she mentioned that she spoke to the complainant’s family. Ekta claimed that she spoke to the girl’s mother on the night of June 4 and that she openly said that ”Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Molestation Case: Ekta Kapoor Claims Child's Mother 'Openly' Said He Is Innocent

However, soon after Ekta Kapoor’s post, several people took to Twitter attacking her alleging that she is creating false narratives. Netizens claimed that it’s only ‘Ekta and her gang’ who is supporting Pearl and that the case must be thoroughly probed. Some social media users also questioned Ekta’s conversation with the complainant’s mother and called her allegations baseless. Take a look at how Twitter is flooded with posts bashing the daily soap queen:

What happened with Disha Salian? Ekta & her gang knows everything…today it’s again clear tht Ekta supports r@pists & criminals…SHAME ON HER..Have some spine and stop supporting r@pists..BE A HUMAN. #JusticeForDishaSalian CBI SSR Ko Insaaf Do — (@nyctophilestars) June 5, 2021

I am sorry but post reading ekta’s statement, Even if he is proven innocent I wouldn’t be able to believe it. THE EKTA KAPOOR is directly talking to the victim and family, how do I believe she wouldn’t make them drop the case? It’s India, and we are seeing this for years now. — Srishti (@TragedyQueeen) June 5, 2021

no honestly, come and attack me all you want but even if he’s proven not guilty, what is the guarantee that it would be true ? EKTA KAPOOR IS DIRECTLY IN CONTACT WITH THE CHILD’S FAMILY FFS, doesn’t this sounds problematic ? — . (@_ayushi_saran) June 5, 2021

Whole EK camp is supporting him unitedly.Ofcourse they need a career! Also wondering how EK can talk to the mother of the Child?She can influence them with her paisa &power #EktaKapoor #PearlVPuri — phalguni (@Falguni1802) June 5, 2021

Pearl V Puri was arrested on the night of June 4 in Vasai after a minor girl and her family filed a rape and molestation case against him. The actor was been booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the minor girl had alleged that Puri had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a career in TV serials.