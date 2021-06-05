Mumbai: Even though television actor Pearl V Puri has now been granted bail, the controversy has created a huge storm on social media. While several celebrities including Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani came out in Pearl’s support, one post that grabbed everyone’s attention was Ekta Kapoor’s post. Also Read - Pearl V Puri NOT Granted Bail After Being Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Molestation of Minor Girl
Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram sharing a long note and demanding justice for the Naagin 3 actor. The part of her post that has probably irked netizens is where she mentioned that she spoke to the complainant’s family. Ekta claimed that she spoke to the girl’s mother on the night of June 4 and that she openly said that ”Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Molestation Case: Ekta Kapoor Claims Child's Mother 'Openly' Said He Is Innocent
However, soon after Ekta Kapoor’s post, several people took to Twitter attacking her alleging that she is creating false narratives. Netizens claimed that it’s only ‘Ekta and her gang’ who is supporting Pearl and that the case must be thoroughly probed. Some social media users also questioned Ekta’s conversation with the complainant’s mother and called her allegations baseless. Take a look at how Twitter is flooded with posts bashing the daily soap queen:
Pearl V Puri was arrested on the night of June 4 in Vasai after a minor girl and her family filed a rape and molestation case against him. The actor was been booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the minor girl had alleged that Puri had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a career in TV serials.