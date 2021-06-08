Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case Latest News: TV actor Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday afternoon by Waliv police station under POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, in the 2019 minor rape case. The victim’s mother Ekta Sharma has reacted to the ongoing controversy and explained her stand in a long penned post on social media after the identity of the parents was revealed by Divya Khosla Kumar. Ekta Sharma turned the reports upside down by sharing her side of the story. Also Read - Pearl V Puri is Innocent, Being Framed in Rape Case: Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Explosive Revelations

The victim’s mother said that her silence should not be taken as her weakness. Her statement read, “A lot of people are calling and asking me to come to the media and speak. My silence should not be construed as my weakness. My respect and faith in the judiciary has made me take this step. Many people have chosen to ridicule me and my daughter in public which is not permissible by law.” She added, “Publicising a victim’s name in public is an offence. I choose to remain silent as I am not the complainant in the case. Whatever is true shall come out.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Minor Rape Case: Actor Will Be Taken To Thane Jail Tomorrow If He Tests Negative For Covid-19

Ekta Sharma added, “The matter is subjudiced and hence I am not speaking to anyone as the custody case is pending in the High court and it’s my earnest request to all that please don’t make a mockery of the legal system as I have given my statement to the concern authorities. Let the truth prevail”. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape and Molestation Case: DCP Reacts To Ekta Kapoor's Claims Says, 'There is Evidence Against Him'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekta Sharma (@ektasd)

There are reports that the victim’s mother is none other than Pearl’s co-star from one of the shows. Meanwhile, Ekta Sharma’s friend Rose Puri opened up and blamed the victim’s father for the current situation. Rose and Ekta support Pearl V Puri. She added that her friend “needs your support fully as she herself supports Pearl Puri because Pearl is innocent.” Rose Puri also said, “This is one of the cheapest screenplays ever written by her husband.” Rose Puri concluded her post and wrote, “I would request u all please support her and @pearlvpuri pearl puri to get justice.”

Rose Puri had said that she had spoken to the victim’s mother, who told her that Pearl was innocent and was implicated by her husband. A report in TellyChakkar says that the minor’s father wanted to prove that his wife is a working women and cannot take care of a child. That’s why he has been creating a false narrative.