Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: TV actor Pearl V Puri, who was seen in Naagin, was arrested on June 5 following an alleged rape and molestation case. As per reports, Pearl has been accused of raping a minor girl. He has been remanded to police custody and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for the alleged rape. The identity of the victim has been released in public on social media and since then TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed those who leaked the identity of the child and her parents. She also urged people to refrain from jumping to conclusions on Pearl V Puri's innocence or guilt.

Pearl V Puri has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. In a series of Tweets, Devoleena, who has neither supported Pearl nor the girl, slammed those who are cursing the minor and victim-shaming. Devoleena wrote, 'If parents had taught humanity, then they would have thought 100 times before commenting like donkeys on mother's Insta account of seven-year-old girl. "Kya yeh saabit kar paayee hai aap abhi tak? Aap sabko kya lagta hai @MumbaiPolice ne Time paas k liye arrest kiya hai? Unko masaala nahi cahiye aap sabki tarah.Let them do their business & you mind yours. Do u guys even know what POSCO Is?"

"Kuch toh insaniyat rakho..kaise gande log ho tum log..Dictionary kholo and check the word "Empathy" you idiots..Stop this disgusting discussion & let the court decide..Literally humanity is at its lowest…Cheap this is..," she tweeted.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed her anger, and further mentioned the person who revealed the identity of the victim should be put behind the bars. “Maa Baap ne insaaniyat sikhayee hoti toh jakaar 7 saal ki bacche k Maa k insta account pe gadho ki tarah comment karne se pehle 100 baar sochte.And who bloody ever revealed the identity of the child should also be behind the bars.I hope you or your dear ones wudn’t go thru this,” she tweeted.

Pearl V Puri also received support from his friends and colleagues in the industry including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and Krystle D’Souza, among others.

Divya Khosla Kumar recently revealed the identity of the victim’s parents. In her post, Divya also went on to reveal the identities by posting their picture and shaming them. She shamed her father for falsely using his own child for his gains and finishing off another person’s life and career.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother and her friend turned the reports upside down by sharing her side of the story. She said they support Pearl and blamed the victim’s father for the current situation.