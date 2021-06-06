Mumbai: Actor Pearl V Puri’s arrest has sparked a massive controversy in the television industry. While the actor, who is accused of rape and molestation of a minor has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, several celebrities came in support of him. Ekta Kapoor too jumped into the case and claimed that she spoke to the complainant’s family who agree that the Naagin 3 fame is innocent. Also Read - TV Serial Queen Ekta Kapoor Turns 46 | Watch Video to Know 5 Best TV Serials

Now, Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil has reacted to Ekta Kapoor’s claims saying that all such allegations are false. He also added that Pearl has been arrested because there is evidence against him. “No, the accusations are not false. His name has come up in the investigation. There is evidence against him. That is why the police have arrested him. The truth will be decided in the trial,” he said. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Minor Rape Case: Actor Will Be Taken To Thane Jail Tomorrow If He Tests Negative For Covid-19

This comes after Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram sharing a long note and demanding justice for the Naagin 3 actor. She also claimed that she spoke to the complainant’s family and that they also admit that Pearl is innocent. ”Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid,” she had written. Ekta’s post had also irked netizens on Saturday, who then took to Twitter attacking her for making ‘false allegations.’

Pearl V Puri was arrested on the night of June 4 in Vasai after a minor girl and her family filed a rape and molestation case against him. The actor was been booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the minor girl had alleged that Puri had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a career in TV serials.