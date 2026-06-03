Peddi advance booking: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer witnesses explosive pre-sales; total climbs to Rs…

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Peddi is witnessing massive excitement ahead of release, with advance booking trends pointing towards a strong and impactful start in theatres.

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Peddi advance booking (PC: Twitter)

Ram Charan’s upcoming sports drama Peddi is showing strong momentum at the box office even before its official release. The film, which has generated steady buzz over the past few weeks, has opened with impressive advance bookings across India and overseas markets. Early trends suggest that audiences are showing solid interest, especially in Telugu-speaking regions where the film has recorded its strongest response. With paid premieres lined up on selected screens just before release, the excitement around the film continues to grow steadily. Trade circles are already calling it one of the most closely watched releases of the year due to Ram Charan’s star power and the scale of the project.

How much has Peddi earned in advance booking so far?

According to industry tracking reports by Sacnilk, Peddi collected around Rs 9.82 crore in advance booking in its initial phase without including block bookings. When block bookings were added, the total rose to approximately Rs 16.66 crore by Wednesday afternoon. On a global scale, the film has already crossed Rs 35 crore gross through advance sales, marking a strong pre-release performance. The numbers highlight growing anticipation, particularly for Ram Charan, who is looking for a major comeback after Game Changer’s underperformance.

Telugu market leads the charge

The Telugu version of Peddi is clearly driving most of the business. The film has secured 4,757 shows in Telugu, followed by 2,785 shows in Hindi. Other regional versions include 557 shows in Tamil, 157 shows in Kannada and 150 shows in Malayalam.

Ticket sales also reflect this trend. Nearly 3,90,036 tickets have already been sold for the Telugu version, while the Hindi version has crossed 10,198 tickets. The highest occupancy has been reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 57 percent, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 33 percent and Telangana at 29 percent.

Overseas market adds strong support

Internationally, Peddi is also showing encouraging signs. The film’s premiere sales in the United States are close to $800,000 which is approximately Rs 6.7 crore. Overall advance sales in North America have crossed $882,000 which is roughly Rs 7.4 crore. Trade experts believe the overseas market could play a key role in shaping the film’s opening performance, especially if positive word-of-mouth follows the initial release.

What is Peddi about?

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and features Ram Charan in a sports-based role that revolves around identity struggle through competition and athletic challenges. The film includes elements of cricket, wrestling and running, showcasing the actor in a physically demanding avatar.

The cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma. The film is expected to deliver a mix of emotional storytelling and sports drama with large-scale visuals. Peddi is scheduled for theatrical release on June 4, 2026. The film will face a box office clash with Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, making the opening weekend even more crucial for both films.

Why Peddi is generating so much buzz?

The strong advance booking numbers reflect rising excitement around Ram Charan’s opting something he has never done before. With solid regional support and growing overseas interest, the film is positioned for a powerful opening. However, its long-term performance will depend on audience feedback after release and how well it connects beyond its core Telugu market.