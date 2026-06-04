Peddi box office collection day 1 prediction: Will Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports drama beat Game Changer ?

The advance anticipation around Peddi is growing as fans and trade experts closely watch its opening performance. The film’s buzz has sparked discussions about its expected impact in theatres.

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Peddi box office day 1 prediction (PC: IMDb)

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi has finally hit theatres and the film has already become one of the most talked-about releases of the year. The sports drama opened to massive audience buzz across Telugu states and overseas markets. Early trends suggest that the film is enjoying a strong start at the box office, driven mainly by advance bookings and high fan turnout in morning shows. While reviews remain mixed, the overall response indicates that Peddi is heading towards a solid opening day collection in India and overseas markets combined.

What is Peddi expected to earn on day 1?

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Peddi is expected to collect around Rs 35–40 crore net in India on its opening day. If evening and night shows show stronger occupancy, the numbers could even move closer to Rs 40 crore net. The film has benefited from high expectations, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where Ram Charan enjoys a strong fan base.

How strong is Peddi’s worldwide opening prediction?

On the global front, trade reports suggest Peddi is likely to cross Rs 100 crore+ gross worldwide on day 1. This includes strong overseas numbers, especially from North America where advance bookings have performed well. However, despite this strong figure, the film is still projected to fall short of Ram Charan’s previous release Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani, which had recorded a massive Rs 186 crore global opening.

What is driving Peddi’s box office performance?

The advance booking response has played a major role in Peddi’s strong opening. According to Sacnilk tracking, the film sold more than 2.8 million tickets in advance, with Telugu versions dominating the sales. The film also registered Rs 13.54 crore in early advance bookings, including block bookings. However, the Hindi market has shown weaker traction with expected earnings of only Rs 2–3.5 crore net on day 1. This uneven performance explains why the film is performing better regionally than nationally.

How is audience occupancy across regions?

Sacnilk data shows Peddi recorded an overall pan-India occupancy of 43.2% across 10,964 shows on opening day. The Telugu version remained the strongest with 65% occupancy, peaking at over 73% in night shows. Tamil and Kannada circuits showed moderate response, while Hindi and Malayalam regions stayed comparatively lower.

What makes Peddi different from Game Changer?

Unlike Game Changer, which had a strong pan-India political drama appeal, Peddi is a grounded sports drama. This has resulted in concentrated buzz in southern markets rather than nationwide hype. The emotional storytelling and rural backdrop have helped build strong regional connect but limited its wider reach.

BIG QUESTION: Will Peddi beat Game Changer at the box office?

The biggest comparison being made is between Peddi and Game Changer. While Peddi is performing strongly in domestic markets, especially Telugu regions, it is not expected to surpass Game Changer’s overall global opening record. However, in India, Peddi may still outperform in net collections. Game Changer had earned around Rs 51 crore net in India on day 1, while Peddi is projected to reach around Rs 35–40 crore net. This shows that while the global benchmark remains out of reach, the domestic performance is still strong.