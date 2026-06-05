Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan’s beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan and Sikandar on opening day

Peddi box office collection day 1: The opening day numbers for Ram Charan’s highly anticipated sports drama, has set the box office on fire, comfortably crossing the elite 100-crore milestone on its very first day.

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Peddi vs Dhurandhar (PC-Instagram)

Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Peddi, which released on Thursday, June 4, has opened strongly at the box office. The sports drama received an overwhelming response from audiences on its first day. According to trade website Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 51 crore on its opening day, while the paid preview shows a day earlier, contributed an additional Rs 18.50 crore. Interestingly, the pan-India film, originally made in Telugu, has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. While it has not surpassed the opening benchmark set by Ram Charan’s RRR, the film remains a significant release for both the actor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, Peddi was released across 12,412 shows in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. In India, the film has grossed Rs 82.49 crore, including paid previews and first-day collections, while its net collection stands at Rs 69.50 crore. The overseas market has also contributed significantly to the film’s strong opening, with international earnings reaching Rs 30 crore. As a result, Peddi has registered a worldwide gross collection of Rs 112.49 crore.

Telugu has the highest-grossing film

The Telugu version was the biggest contributor to Peddi’s impressive opening-day collection of Rs 51 crore. The film earned Rs 47.20 crore from its original Telugu version on Thursday, while the Hindi dubbed version added Rs 3 crore to the total. Collections from the other language versions were relatively modest, with Tamil contributing Rs 45 lakh, Kannada Rs 25 lakh, and Malayalam Rs 10 lakh. The film’s strong performance was largely driven by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets, which together generated Rs 48 crore on the first day. Karnataka also delivered a solid contribution, adding Rs 5.75 crore to the film’s overall earnings.

Peddi to have a problem with the Hindi version?

While Peddi struggled to make a strong impact among Hindi-speaking audiences on its opening day, its challenges in the Hindi market could increase further from Friday due to the release of two major Bollywood films. On June 5, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, is set to hit theatres. At the same time, Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, will also be released. The arrival of these two films is expected to intensify competition for Peddi in the Hindi belt.

Peddi recorded excellent occupancy across theatres on its opening day, reflecting strong audience interest. The Telugu 2D version registered an overall occupancy of 67.92%, with footfalls increasing steadily throughout the day. The morning shows recorded an occupancy of 59.54%, which rose to 62.69% in the afternoon. The evening shows witnessed a significant jump to 72.77%, while the night shows peaked at 76.69%. Meanwhile, the Telugu IMAX version recorded an overall occupancy of 24.44%, and the Hindi 4DX version registered an occupancy of 36.70% on Day 1.

Peddi beats Game Changer

The most relevant comparison for Peddi is Ram Charan’s previous release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar and released in January 2025. Game Changer earned Rs 51 crore on its opening day from 17,753 shows, taking its India gross collection to Rs 61.09 crore. The film also collected Rs 19 crore overseas, resulting in a worldwide opening-day total of Rs 80.09 crore. Notably, Game Changer was released in 4,741 more shows than Peddi, highlighting its much wider release. Despite huge expectations following the success of RRR and a massive opening, Game Changer failed to sustain its momentum at the box office. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 400 crore, the film eventually earned only Rs 186 crore worldwide and was considered a commercial disappointment.

Top 10 highest-grossing films in the country on the first day:

Pushpa 2 – Rs 164 crore

RRR – Rs 133 crore

KGF 2 – Rs 116 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – Rs 103 crore

Kalki – Rs 95 crores

Salaar – Rs 91 crores

Adipurush- Rs 87 crore

Devara – Rs 83 crores

Jawan – Rs 75 crores

Coolie – Rs 65 crores

Did Peddi surpass the Khans & Ranveer Singh?

While Peddi has emerged as a major success for Tollywood, comparisons with other recent blockbusters show just how impressive its opening has been. According to early trade figures, Peddi recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 112.49 crore on its first day, making it one of the biggest openers in recent Indian cinema. For comparison, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan opened with a worldwide gross of around Rs 100 crore and collected Rs 57 crore net in India on Day 1. Salman Khan’s Sikandar earned Rs 31.20 crore gross in India and Rs 41.20 crore worldwide on its opening day. Similarly, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar reportedly collected Rs 33 crore gross in India and Rs 41.35 crore worldwide on Day 1.

Going by these figures, Peddi has comfortably surpassed the opening-day worldwide collections of Pathaan, Sikandar, and Dhurandhar. The film’s strong performance across domestic and overseas markets has helped it set a new benchmark, proving that audience excitement for Ram Charan’s sports drama is at an all-time high.