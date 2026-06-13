Peddi box office collection day 10: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer sees slight dip, collects Rs 285 crore worldwide

Ram Charan's Peddi remains one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026. Despite the expected weekday slowdown, the film continues to attract audiences and is steadily moving towards the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

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Peddi box office collection day 10 (PC: IMDb)

Ram Charan’s Peddi has emerged as a major box office success since its release earlier this month. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama has managed to maintain a strong hold at cinemas despite facing the usual decline after a blockbuster opening week. The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, received a massive response from audiences during its first weekend and continued to perform well during the weekdays. While collections have naturally slowed down, Peddi remains among the top-performing Indian films of 2026.

Peddi box office collection day 9

On day 9, Peddi witnessed a noticeable drop in collections compared to the previous day. Sacnilk reported that, “On day 9, Peddi collected a net of Rs 5.15 crore across 3,816 shows with 20.5% occupancy.” The decline was expected as the film entered its second week, but the overall performance remained strong.

Despite the dip, the film continued to draw audiences from major regions, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The strong fan following of Ram Charan and positive word of mouth helped the film maintain a respectable hold in cinemas.

Peddi box office collection day 10 prediction

Peddi box office collection for day 10 is approx. Rs 0.43 crore (numbers still coming in). This brings a total of Peddi’s India gross collections to Rs 236.49 Cr and total India net to Rs 199.13 Cr, as per Sacnilk report. The film is witnessing a slight dip during the weekdays.

The Telugu version continues to contribute most of the revenue, while the Hindi version has also managed to add steady numbers. Occupancy levels might improve in evening and night shows, helping the film maintain momentum at the box office.

Although the collections are lower than the opening week figures, the film’s performance remains impressive considering it has already completed ten days in theatres. According to the trends, if the film sees weekend boost, the film’s earnings in India will soon reach Rs 200 crore by the weekend as it might earn between Rs 4-6 crore.

Peddi box office collection worldwide

Peddi has been a major success not only in India but also overseas. The film crossed several milestones during its opening week and quickly became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. Reports indicate that the worldwide collection earned Rs 285 crore by day 9.

Worldwide Collection: Rs 280+ crore approx.

India Net Collection: Rs 198 crore approx.

India Gross Collection: Rs 235 crore approx.

Overseas Gross: Rs 50 crore

Peddi’s performance in international markets, especially North America, United Kingdom, Australia, and various parts of Europe, added substantial support to its overall box office run. While collections have slowed compared to its opening weekend, the film is still attracting audiences and generating steady revenue. Now that the movie has entered the second week, let’s see how it will perform at the box office.