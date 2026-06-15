Peddi box office collection day 12: Ram Charan starrer sees strong growth during weekend, crosses Rs ….

Peddi continues its steady run at the box office nearly two weeks after release. Despite facing competition from new releases, the Ram Charan starrer is holding firm and remains one of the strong performers in cinemas.

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Peddi box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Ram Charan’s Peddi is enjoying an impressive run since arriving in theatres, attracting audiences with its mix of sports, drama, and action. The film opened strongly and managed to maintain momentum through its first week. As it enters its second week, let’s see whether the movie can continue its successful run and add more numbers to its growing total. While collections have naturally slowed compared to the opening weekend, the film remains a key player at the box office.

Peddi box office collection day 11

Peddi witnessed an increase in audience on Day 11, recording a stable performance despite a decline from its weekend figures. Sacnilk reported, “Peddi’s Day 11 collection of Rs 9.20 crore represents a 13.6% growth with total India net collections of Rs 216.00 crore along with worldwide gross collection to Rs 307.98 crore.” The movie has benefited from strong support in Telugu-speaking regions.

Peddi has shown better-than-expected hold after the opening week. Positive audience feedback and strong performances from the cast have helped maintain footfalls even as new releases entered cinemas. While weekday collections are naturally lower than weekend earnings, the film’s ability to stay steady remains an encouraging sign for exhibitors and distributors.

Peddi box office collection day 12 prediction

Based on recent trends, Peddi is expected to collect between Rs 4 to 5 crore net in India on Day 12 (June 15). As of Day 12, Peddi is currently running across 298 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.03 crore (approx), as per Sacnilk.

The coming third week will be crucial. If the film manages to hold well during the weekdays, it could witness another jump in collections once weekend audiences return to theatres. Strong word of mouth remains one of the biggest strengths of Peddi. The film’s emotional storyline and sports backdrop continue to connect with viewers, helping it sustain interest beyond the opening week.

Peddi controversy

The controversy surrounding the blockbuster film Peddi which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana starts from the alleged hypersexualization and objectification of the female lead, played by Janhvi Kapoor. The intense public backlash forced the makers to re-edit and trim the controversial scenes shortly after the film’s theatrical debut. Buchi Babu Sana publicly apologised, admitted that a few shots were misleading, and confirmed that the problematic portions would be trimmed or removed from the theatrical cut.

Despite these conversations, the controversy has had little visible impact on the film’s box office performance. In fact, increased online discussion appears to have kept the film in the public spotlight, helping maintain audience curiosity.