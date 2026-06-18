Peddi box office collection Day 15: Ram Charan’s sports drama fails to gain momentum despite re-release strategy, earns Rs…

After completing two weeks on the big screen, Peddi continues to add to its overall tally, with trade analysts closely monitoring its daily collections and market trend.

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Peddi box office (PC: IMDb)

Ram Charan‘s sports action drama Peddi has completed two weeks in theatres and remains one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year. However, the film has been unable to maintain the strong momentum it generated during its opening week. After a massive start at the box office, collections have steadily declined during the second week. The makers recently introduced additional scenes in an attempt to attract audiences back to cinemas, but the move has not delivered the desired impact. As the film enters Day 15, all eyes are on whether it can stabilize its earnings and continue its run with meaningful numbers.

How much has Peddi earned after two weeks at the box office?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi has collected Rs 226.00 crore net in India after 14 days. The film crossed the Rs 225 crore mark during its second week and continues to hold a strong position among the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026. The majority of the film’s earnings came during its impressive first-week run, which contributed Rs 193.55 crore net to its overall total. While collections have slowed since then, the strong opening has helped the film maintain a healthy box office record despite the recent decline.

What was Peddi’s Day 14 box office collection?

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 2.45 crore net in India on Day 14. The figure was lower than the previous day’s collection of Rs 3.45 crore and reflected a drop of nearly 29 percent. The film was screened across 3,837 shows on Wednesday and recorded an occupancy of around 16.5 percent. Although audience interest remains present, the numbers suggest that the film is finding it difficult to attract large crowds during weekdays.

How has Peddi performed day by day in India?

Day 0: Rs 18.50 crore

Day 1: Rs 51.00 crore

Day 2: Rs 26.90 crore

Day 3: Rs 29.10 crore

Day 4: Rs 32.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 12.35 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.70 crore

Day 7: Rs 7.55 crore

Day 8: Rs 6.30 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 193.55 crore

Day 9: Rs 5.15 crore

Day 10: Rs 8.10 crore

Day 11: Rs 9.20 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.10 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.45 crore

Day 14: Rs 2.45 crore

Total India net collection (as per Sacnilk): Rs 226.00 crore

How is Peddi performing at the worldwide box office?

The Janhvi Kapoor‘s film continues to perform well globally despite slowing collections in India. According to available box office data, Peddi has earned approximately Rs 320.20 crore gross worldwide so far. The overseas market has contributed around Rs 52.45 crore gross to the film’s total earnings. This strong international performance has helped Peddi remain among the highest-grossing South Indian films released in 2026.

Why did the re-release strategy fail to boost collections?

The makers recently added scenes that were not included in the original theatrical version. The additional footage was expected to improve the film’s appeal and encourage repeat viewership among fans. However, the strategy did not create a noticeable surge in ticket sales. Despite the inclusion of new scenes, daily collections continued to decline during the week. While dedicated fans appreciated the added content, the broader audience response remained limited, resulting in no significant jump at the box office.

Can Peddi achieve more box office milestones?

Having already crossed Rs 225 crore net in India, the Buchi Babu Sana directorial still has an opportunity to improve its overall total in the coming days. Weekend growth could play an important role in helping the film add more numbers before its theatrical run slows further. The movie remains one of the biggest Telugu successes of the year and has already outperformed several notable releases. Its final lifetime collection will now depend largely on audience retention and weekend footfalls.

What is the Day 15 box office prediction for Peddi?

Based on the current trend and weekday occupancy levels, Peddi is expected to earn between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 15. Unless evening and night shows witness a stronger turnout, the film is likely to continue its gradual decline.

Even with the slowdown, Peddi has already secured a strong position at the box office. Its exceptional opening week remains the biggest factor behind its impressive overall performance, and the film continues to benefit from the momentum it created during its initial days in theatres.