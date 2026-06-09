Peddi box office collection Day 5: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s film enters Rs 300 club,

Peddi witnessed a 62.5% drop in collections on Monday compared to Sunday, which is a normal trend after a strong opening weekend. Check box office collection here.

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Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan (PC- Instagram)

Peddi box office collection Day 5: Ram Charan’s Peddi continues its impressive run at the box office, crossing the Rs 315 crore mark worldwide within just five days of release. Despite the usual weekday slowdown, the sports drama has maintained strong collections and remains one of the biggest hits of the year. According to trade website Sacnilk, director Buchi Babu Sana’s film earned Rs 12.05 crore on Day 5, keeping its daily collection in double digits. With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 169.70 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 201.92 crore. The film witnessed a 62.5% drop in collections on Monday compared to Sunday, which is a normal trend after a strong opening weekend. Peddi had opened with a massive Rs 51 crore on Day 1 and earned an additional Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews. By the end of its first weekend, the film had collected Rs 157.15 crore in India.

The film is also performing well overseas. It earned Rs 1 crore internationally on Monday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 47 crore.

In terms of occupancy, the Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 28.67% on Monday. Morning shows registered 17.85% occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night shows recorded 31.92%, 36.23% and 36.31% respectively. Hyderabad saw 28.3% occupancy across 591 shows, while Bengaluru recorded 17% occupancy from 423 shows.

Meanwhile, production house Vriddhi Cinemas claimed that Peddi has grossed Rs 315 crore worldwide in just five days, highlighting the film’s strong performance both in India and overseas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas)



The film had already collected Rs 18.50 crore in preview shows. Following this, Peddi opened with Rs 51 crore on its first day. On the second day, the film’s collection was Rs 26.90 crore, on the third day it was Rs 29.10 crore, on the fourth day it was Rs 32.15 crore, and on the fifth day, the film grossed Rs 12.05 crore.

Peddi controversy

Meanwhile, the sports drama has also come under scrutiny over scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor. Many viewers criticised the film on social media, accusing it of objectifying her character. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and said the concerned portions would be altered. “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he said in a statement.