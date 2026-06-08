Peddi Box Office Collection day 5: Will Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s film pass the Monday test amid controvery?

Peddi box office collection day 5: Amid Janhvi Kapoor's controversy, the film's Monday collections will reveal whether the Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer can maintain its momentum.

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Janhvi Kapoor's viral still from Peddi (PC: Twitter)

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: The pairing of South cinema’s global star Ram Charan and Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has set the big screen on fire. The audience’s craze for Peddi, which was released on Thursday, June 4, is now clearly reflected in its box office earnings. Despite a major box-office clash with Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the film has completely dominated the ticket windows. The film benefited from its Thursday release, giving it a four-day extended weekend. According to preliminary data from Sacnilk, Peddi capitalised on the Sunday holiday and witnessed strong footfall in theatres, earning a staggering Rs 31.90 crore. With this massive Sunday surge, the film has set a new record at the domestic box office.

Peddi had already built strong momentum through its paid previews, but its box-office run has exceeded industry expectations. Trade analysts have been surprised by the film’s impressive pace, with the Ram Charan-starrer crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in just four days. The film continued to perform well overseas, earning Rs 4 crore on Day 4 and taking its international gross to Rs 46 crore. As a result, Peddi’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 233.02 crore, underlining Ram Charan’s massive appeal both in India and across global markets.

Meanwhile, early trends for Monday, June 8, indicate a steady hold at the box office. The film has collected around Rs 0.11 crore from 849 shows so far. With this, Peddi’s India gross stands at Rs 187.15 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 157.26 crore. The final Day 5 figures are still awaited.

Day-wise Peddi’s total India net collections:

Paid Preview – Rs 18.50 crore

Day 1 – Rs 51.00 crore

Day 2 – Rs 26.90 crore

Day 3 – Rs 28.85 crore

Day 4 – Rs 31.90 crore

Total Earnings – Rs 157.15 crore

Peddi’s success is particularly significant because it faced direct competition at the box office. On Friday, major films such as Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bobby Deol’s Bandar were also released in theatres. Despite the arrival of these two major Bollywood films, Peddi’s box-office performance remained largely unaffected, and it continued to dominate the ticket windows. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned only Rs 37.30 crore globally in three days, whereas, Bandar’s total India gross collections are Rs 2.94 crore.

Why Is Peddi Facing Controversy?

While the film has emerged as a major box office success, discussions surrounding Janhvi Kapoor‘s character have refused to die down. Social media users have been divided over whether the actress should be held responsible for certain scenes that many viewers described as objectifying. The controversy began shortly after the release of Peddi. Several viewers criticised the way Janhvi’s character was portrayed, claiming that certain scenes focused too heavily on her physical appearance rather than developing her role in the story.

Many social media users accused the film of unnecessarily sexualising the character, leading to widespread debate about the treatment of female roles in commercial cinema.

The criticism became even stronger when fan accounts circulated screenshots of alleged conversations that were claimed to be from Janhvi Kapoor. These messages suggested that she had objected to some camera shots and requested that certain visuals not be included in the final cut. However, the authenticity of those messages has not been independently verified.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast. Along with the fresh on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also features seasoned actors such as Boman Irani, Divyendu Sharma, and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. The film’s star-studded lineup has been one of its major highlights.