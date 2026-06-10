Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan’s blockbuster registers single-digit collection; Earns Rs…

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan continues to win praise for his performance. The movie has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama has maintained a strong run at the box office since its release. Check day-wise report here.

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Ram Charan (PC- Instagram)

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: South superstar Ram Charan’s sports drama Peddi has been making headlines ever since its release. Fans had been eagerly awaiting the film, which hit theatres on June 4. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi has received a strong response from audiences, with Ram Charan‘s performance earning widespread praise. The film has been performing well at the box office and continues to add to its impressive total. Now, the Day 7 collection figures are out. Here’s a look at how much the film has earned so far.

Peddi Roars at the Box Office

Peddi has now joined the list of Ram Charan’s successful films. The sports drama generated massive buzz even before its release, earning Rs 18.50 crore through advance bookings alone. It then opened strongly at the box office with a Day 1 collection of Rs 51 crore. According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned Rs 9.65 crore on Day 6. As of Day 7, the film is running across 1,455 shows and had collected approximately Rs 0.20 crore at the time of writing, with the final figures yet to be reported. So far, the film has grossed Rs 214 crore in India, while its India net collection stands at around Rs 180 crore. Overseas, Peddi has earned Rs 49 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 262 crore.

Check Peddi’s day-wise box office collection:

Day 0: Rs 18.50 crore

Day 1: Rs 51.00 crore

Day 2: Rs 26.90 crore

Day 3: Rs 29.10 crore

Day 4: Rs 32.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 12.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.65 crore

Day 7: Rs 0.20 crore (at the time of publish)

Total Collection: RS 180 crore

Peddi has a tough competition with:

With the release of Peddi, the film faced competition from several other releases, including Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bobby Deol’s Bandar. At the same time, Suriya’s Karuppu and Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 were already performing strongly at the box office, making the race even more competitive.

Despite the tough clash, Peddi has managed to hold its ground. Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has earned Rs 47 crore worldwide, while Bandar has collected Rs 3.76 crore in India gross collections so far. Karuppu has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark and Drishyam 3‘s worldwide collection has gone till Rs 236 crore.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkat Sathish. In addition to Ram Charan, the film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in lead roles.