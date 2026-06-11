Peddi box office collection day 8: Ram Charan’s film loses it’s momentum, still beats Bhooth Bangla’s all time earnings

Ram Charan's Peddi may have lost some steam on its second Friday, but the film has already achieved a major milestone by overtaking Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla's entire theatrical run.

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Peddi box office (PC: IMDb)

Ram Charan’s Peddi may not be maintaining the explosive pace it enjoyed during its opening weekend, but the sports action drama continues to achieve significant milestones at the box office. Released on June 4 with paid premieres a day earlier, the film opened to strong collections despite receiving mixed reactions from critics and audiences. While weekday numbers have shown a gradual decline, the film remains one of the biggest successes of the year and has already moved ahead of several notable releases. Its latest achievement comes in the form of surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, further strengthening its position at the box office.

Peddi crosses a major box office milestone

As the film completed its first week in theatres, Peddi collected Rs 7.55 crore net on Day 7, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 187.25 crore as per Sacnilk. The film witnessed an expected slowdown after the weekend. It earned Rs 12.35 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 9.70 crore on Tuesday, before dropping further on Wednesday.

Despite the decline, the film has comfortably crossed the Rs 181.93 crore lifetime India net collection of Bhooth Bangla. This achievement is noteworthy because Peddi managed to surpass the figure within just seven days of release.

How did Peddi perform during its first week?

The film started its journey with impressive numbers. Paid premieres contributed Rs 18.50 crore, while the official opening day brought in Rs 51 crore. Collections remained strong over the first weekend with Rs 26.90 crore on Friday, Rs 29.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 32.15 crore on Sunday. The Telugu version has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film’s success, while the Hindi and Tamil versions have performed comparatively lower. Even with weekday drops, the overall first-week performance remains strong.

Peddi vs Bhooth Bangla: The box office comparison

The comparison between Peddi and Bhooth Bangla has become a talking point among trade watchers. While Peddi has earned Rs 187.25 crore net in just seven days, Bhooth Bangla ended its long theatrical run with Rs 181.93 crore net collections in India. On its 55th day, Bhooth Bangla collected only Rs 0.08 crore, marking a 20% drop from the previous day’s Rs 0.10 crore.

The Akshay Kumar starrer finished with Rs 215.47 crore India gross collections and Rs 269.22 crore worldwide gross collections, including Rs 53.75 crore from overseas markets. Meanwhile, Peddi has already reached Rs 271.33 crore worldwide gross collections, comprising Rs 222.53 crore India gross and Rs 48.80 crore overseas gross. The film has achieved these numbers from more than 64,453 shows, highlighting its strong theatrical presence.

About the film Peddi and the controversy

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports action drama starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The story revolves around a man from a marginalised community living in a nameless village on the outskirts of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. Through sports, he fights to secure recognition, dignity and basic amenities for his people.

While the film’s core story and performances have received appreciation, some viewers criticised the makers over the portrayal and objectification of Janhvi Kapoor’s character.

What is the Day 8 box office prediction?

With the second weekend beginning, trade observers expect Peddi to witness a noticeable jump in collections on Day 8. If positive word-of-mouth and weekend footfalls continue, the film could collect between Rs 8 crore and Rs 11 crore net on Thursday and Friday combined momentum. The upcoming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can quickly move past the Rs 200 crore net mark and strengthen its position among the year’s biggest box office performers.