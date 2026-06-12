Peddi box office collection day 9: Ram Charan’s sports drama registers another giant dip, will it be able to beat Pawan Kalyan’s OG’s lifetime run?

Ram Charan's latest release continues its theatrical journey with fluctuating numbers, making its upcoming weekend crucial as it eyes a stronger finish at the global box office.

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Peddi box office (PC: IMDb)

Ram Charan‘s Peddi continues to dominate the Telugu box office despite witnessing a steady decline in collections after its blockbuster opening weekend. The sports action drama entered theatres with massive expectations and delivered impressive numbers in its first week. However, like most big-ticket releases, the film has now started feeling the impact of weekdays. Even with the slowdown, Peddi remains one of the biggest successes of the year and is inching closer to another major milestone that could see it surpass Pawan Kalyan‘s They Call Him OG in worldwide earnings.

How much did Peddi collect on Day 8?

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 6.30 crore net in India on Day 8. The figure represents a 16.6 percent drop compared to the previous day’s collection of Rs 7.55 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 193.55 crore. Meanwhile, India’s gross collection stands at Rs 229.95 crore. Although the film has not yet crossed the Rs 200 crore net mark domestically, it remains within touching distance of the milestone. The Day 8 collection came from approximately 7,412 shows across various territories, highlighting the film’s strong screen presence despite declining footfalls.

What do the occupancy numbers reveal?

The occupancy figures suggest that audience interest remains healthy in several regions. On Day 8, Peddi recorded an overall occupancy of 20.35 percent. Morning shows registered 14.69 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 22.77 percent. Evening shows performed slightly better at 23.23 percent before night shows settled at 20.69 percent. These numbers indicate that although collections are slowing, the film continues to attract audiences during prime show timings.

How has Peddi performed worldwide?

The overseas market continues to contribute significantly to the film’s total earnings. On Day 8, Peddi collected approximately Rs 0.60 crore overseas, taking its international gross total to Rs 49.40 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 279.35 crore. The film’s strong overseas response has played a major role in helping it emerge as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

Can Peddi beat Pawan Kalyan’s OG lifetime collection?

The answer appears to be yes. According to Sacnilk records, They Call Him OG concluded its theatrical run with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 295.22 crore, including Rs 229.97 crore India gross and Rs 65.25 crore overseas. In comparison, Peddi has already amassed Rs 279.35 crore worldwide in just eight days. The gap between the two films now stands at less than Rs 16 crore.

Given the approaching weekend and the film’s continued theatrical presence, Peddi is highly likely to surpass OG’s lifetime worldwide total within the next few days if it maintains a reasonable hold.

What is Peddi about?

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports action drama featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The story follows a player-for-hire who fights for the identity and recognition of his village through various sports. While the film initially received praise for its emotional storytelling and performances, it also attracted criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character.

What can be expected from Day 9?

With Friday collections generally benefiting from weekend momentum, trade observers expect Peddi to witness a slight jump on Day 9. Based on current trends, the film could collect between Rs 7 crore and Rs 9 crore net in India.

If that happens, the worldwide total may move closer to the Rs 290 crore mark, putting the film in a strong position to overtake They Call Him OG during its second weekend. The upcoming two days could prove crucial in determining just how far Ram Charan’s latest blockbuster can go at the global box office.