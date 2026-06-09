Peddi controversy: Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan speak on objectifying Janhvi Kapoor’s role

Amid the Peddi controversy, Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared their views, stressing that sensuality on screen does not require revealing clothes and that women should not be portrayed merely as objects.

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Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan (PC- Instagram)

The debate around the portrayal of women in Peddi is getting bigger with each passing day. After social media users criticised the film for allegedly objectifying Janhvi Kapoor’s character, several celebrities have also weighed in on the issue. Among them are veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, and actress and politician Kangana Ranaut, who shared their views on how women are often presented in films.

Speaking about the subject, Jaya Bachchan recalled a time when a filmmaker tried to view her as an object rather than an actor. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, she said that most people respected her boundaries, but there was one director whose attitude made her uncomfortable. She added that she never worked with him again after that experience.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also spoke against the objectification of women in cinema. In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, she said that sensuality on screen does not require revealing outfits or excessive exposure. According to Kareena, some of the most memorable and graceful performances in Indian cinema were delivered by actresses who were fully clothed. She cited examples such as Kajol in Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the late Sridevi in Tere Mere Hothon Pe from Chandni. Kareena also mentioned her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, saying that despite being covered from head to toe in Roop Tera Mastana from Aradhana, she was considered incredibly glamorous and sensual.

Kangana Ranaut has also shared her views on the larger conversation surrounding hypersexualisation and female representation in cinema. Speaking to India Today, she argued that objectification is not limited to cinema. “Women are objectified even if you go to a local train. So, to say that in movies they are objectified is such a wrong thing to say. If you go to a local train, the pushing, punching, even a local bus for that matter. It happens on the road also. So, anyway, it has nothing to do with movies,” she said.

Kangana acknowledged cinema has often been unfair in its portrayal of women. “But yes, the lens of movies has been very harsh to women. Whether it is item songs like sexy-sexy mujhe log bole, whether Sarkailo Khatia, all those things,” she added.

She added, “But the line sometimes between seduction, vulgarity, and that complete injustice to women kind gets blurred, knowingly or sometimes unknowingly. So, I think such is the nature of entertainment.”