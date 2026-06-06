Peddi director Buchi Babu breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor controversy amid growing backlash: ‘The idea was to…’

As criticism over Janhvi Kapoor’s role in Peddi continues to trend, director Buchi Babu has shared his perspective on the scenes at the centre of the debate and the intent behind them.

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Buchi Babu addresses backlash surrounding Janhvi Kapoor (PC: Twitter)

The conversation around Peddi has extended far beyond its box office performance. While the Ram Charan-starrer has earned praise for its scale, emotional storytelling and sports drama elements, a section of the audience has strongly criticised the film’s portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma. Social media has been flooded with debates around consent, representation and the way the romance track was handled. As the criticism continued to gain momentum, director Buchi Babu Sana has finally responded to the controversy and shared his perspective on the scenes that sparked the backlash.

What did Buchi Babu say about the controversy?

While speaking to SCREEN, Buchi Babu admitted that he was caught off guard by the strong audience reaction. Addressing the criticism, he said, “I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences.” The director also acknowledged that the experience has given him a new perspective on storytelling. Speaking about his intention behind the romance track, he added, “The idea was to showcase a playful romance story between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, we’ll be more careful and make better representations.” His comments mark the first direct response from the filmmaker since the controversy erupted online.

Why are viewers criticising Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes in Peddi?

Much of the criticism has centred on the first half of the film and the romantic storyline involving Peddi and Achiyyamma. Several viewers felt that scenes presented as romance ended up normalising behaviour that ignored personal boundaries. The introduction of Janhvi Kapoor’s character became a major point of discussion.

Many critics argued that the camera focused extensively on her physical appearance before properly establishing her character, which they felt reduced her role to visual appeal rather than narrative importance. The backlash intensified as audiences discussed scenes in which Peddi openly talks about touching Achiyyamma despite knowing she is not interested in him. According to critics, these moments were framed as playful romance rather than problematic behaviour.

What happens in the controversial romance track?

The relationship between Peddi and Achiyyamma forms a significant part of the film’s first half. Throughout the storyline, Peddi continues pursuing her despite repeated resistance. One particular sequence involving a forced kiss became the centre of online criticism. Viewers argued that Achiyyamma’s discomfort and objections were not given enough weight within the narrative. Instead, many felt the story eventually rewarded behaviour that should have been questioned.

Critics also pointed out that the film resolves the conflict through romance rather than accountability, leading to accusations that it normalises harassment under the label of love.

What is Peddi about?

Set in the Vizianagaram region of Andhra Pradesh, Peddi tells the story of a cricketer-for-hire who becomes a symbol of pride and recognition for his community. The sports drama explores themes of identity, dignity and social standing while blending action, emotion and politics. Ram Charan leads the film as Peddi, while Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma. The ensemble cast also includes Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Boman Irani, Upendra Limaye and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.