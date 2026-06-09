Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana deleted controversial scenes of Janhvi Kapoor, says ‘Few shots turned misleading’

Peddi's director Buchi Babu Sana said some scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor's character had come across misleadingly and led people to misunderstand Achiyyamma.

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Buchi Babu Sana and Janhvi Kapoor (PC- Instagram)

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, released on June 4 and quickly became a box-office success. However, the film also sparked controversy over the portrayal of Janhvi’s character, Achiyyamma. Many viewers criticised certain scenes, claiming they hypersexualised the character through suggestive camera angles, problematic romantic moments, and dialogues that appeared to glorify harassment. As the criticism grew on social media, director Buchi Babu Sana addressed the issue and apologised to audiences. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said that some scenes involving Janhvi’s character had come across misleadingly and led people to misunderstand Achiyyamma. He also confirmed that the makers have removed the scenes that were considered disrespectful towards women.

The backlash was further amplified by women’s rights groups and a section of the audience, who questioned how the romance track was written. While Buchi Babu Sana has publicly acknowledged the concerns and edited the film, neither Ram Charan nor Janhvi Kapoor has commented on the controversy so far.

Buchi Babu said, “In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story.” He added that, unlike his previous film, the approach in Peddi was deliberately different. According to him, the idea was to establish a contrast between Ram Charan’s character, Peddi, and his transformation, with part of that arc dependent on Janhvi’s character.

Explaining that choice, he said, “In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves.”

He also said the execution had gone wrong in places. “In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them,” he said. Among the scenes criticised as objectifying Janhvi was her introduction shot, in which the camera hardly remains focussed on her face and keeps moving from her navel to her waist and cleavage. Another scene shows Charan’s Peddi kissing her without consent, while saying he does not know any other way to express love except through physicality.