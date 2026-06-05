Peddi: Gayatri Chaganti slams Janhvi Kapoor, says she sexualises every role: ‘No one is hiring…’

Social media has erupted after outspoken comments from Gayatri Chaganti regarding a leading actress, adding fuel to the ongoing discussion around her recent film appearances and public image.

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Gayatri Chaganti on Janhvi Kapoor (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing debate around Ram Charan starrer Peddi has taken a new turn after actress Gayatri Chaganti, known for her roles in Jersey and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, shared strong comments about Janhvi Kapoor’s on-screen portrayal. Her remarks have gone viral on social media, adding more fuel to the discussion already surrounding the film’s depiction of its female lead. While Peddi continues to face backlash for allegedly objectifying Kapoor’s character, Chaganti’s statements have divided audiences further, with some agreeing with her observations and others strongly disagreeing.

What did Gayatri Chaganti say about Janhvi Kapoor?

Commenting on Recommendation Community’s Instagram post, Gayatri Chaganti wrote, “If we’re being real here, no one is hiring her for her acting chops. In fact, she doesn’t miss any chance to sexualise every character through her costumes (irrespective of the backstory). Her body is her whole image. I am all for flaunting glamor when the character needs to. Go on, do your thing.”

Why is Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in films being questioned?

Chaganti further expanded her criticism by pointing to how Kapoor’s characters are styled in mainstream cinema. She referred to films like Param Sundari, suggesting that even traditionally modest costumes are designed with a glamorous appeal. She also mentioned a sequence where Kapoor appears in a revealing saree during an engagement song, despite the rural setting of the story.

She added, “Not to forget Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. Her cleavage is seen even in the scenes where she’s playing a teacher, a preschool teacher no less. I can name ten more such instances but, you get the picture,” highlighting what she sees as a pattern in the actress’s screen presentation.

See Gayatri Chaganti’s viral remark over Janhvi Kapoor here

How did social media react to the controversy?

The comments quickly sparked a split reaction online. Some users agreed that Bollywood often leans heavily into the sexualisation of female characters, especially in commercial cinema. Others defended Janhvi Kapoor, arguing that actors do not always control costume or styling decisions and that criticism should be directed at filmmakers instead.

Meanwhile, Peddi itself continues to face backlash over similar concerns. Viewers have accused the film of objectifying Kapoor’s character through repeated visual framing choices and suggestive storytelling, though the makers have not officially responded.

What are fans saying about Peddi’s portrayal?

Social media has been filled with strong reactions. One user wrote, “It’s high time they stop sexualising heroines in films.” Another comment read, “The heroine deserved a character, not just objectified scenes stitched together.” Many viewers also questioned censorship standards, pointing out inconsistencies in how different types of content are regulated. Despite the criticism, others defended the film’s creative choices, saying interpretations vary from viewer to viewer and that the story reflects a certain narrative style.

What is Peddi about?

Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role of a respected village figure who is also deeply connected to sports like cricket, wrestling and sprinting. Set in a rural backdrop, the film blends action and sports drama elements. Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu play key roles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena, the film has been at the center of both hype and controversy since its release.