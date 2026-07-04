Peddi OTT release: When and where to watch Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s blockbuster sports drama

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi is gearing up for its OTT premiere following its theatrical success. Find out where you can stream the film and what makes the sports drama worth watching.

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Ram Charan's Peddi OTT release (PC: Twitter)

After winning over audiences at the box office, Peddi is now preparing for its digital premiere. The sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor enjoyed a successful theatrical run and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. Fans who missed watching it in cinemas will soon be able to stream it from the comfort of their homes. Along with its impressive box office performance, the film also grabbed attention for its powerful performances, action-packed sequences and memorable music, making its OTT arrival one of the most anticipated releases this month.

When and where to watch Peddi

Netflix has confirmed that Peddi will premiere on July 9. The streaming platform announced the release through its official social media handles with a special promotional message celebrating the film’s arrival. At launch, viewers will be able to stream the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The Hindi version will be released later, although an exact date has not yet been announced.

See Peddi OTT release post here

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Peddi had a successful theatrical run

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi was released in theatres on June 4, 2026. While the film received mixed responses from critics, it found strong support from audiences and performed exceptionally well at the ticket windows. According to trade estimates, the sports drama collected nearly Rs 339 crore worldwide, including around Rs 286 crore from the Indian market. These numbers helped establish the film as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

Ram Charan’s dedication impressed fans

During the film’s success celebrations, veteran actor Megastar Chiranjeevi shared an incident from the shooting of Peddi. He revealed that Ram Charan suffered a serious injury to his eye while filming an action scene. According to Chiranjeevi, the actor required eight stitches after the accident. He also said the injury could have been much more severe if it had occurred slightly lower.

Despite the setback, Ram Charan continued working on the film, earning praise for his commitment and determination. Chiranjeevi further appreciated his son’s work ethic, saying that although Ram Charan comes from a celebrated film family, he chose to push himself beyond expectations instead of taking an easier path.

Why Peddi sparked controversy?

Despite its impressive box office performance, Peddi also found itself at the centre of a controversy after its release in June 2026. A section of viewers and critics raised concerns over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, arguing that she was objectified and hyper-sexualised in several scenes. The criticism mainly focused on certain camera angles, close-up shots and romantic sequences featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Many viewers felt these moments reduced the importance of Achiyyamma’s character and took attention away from her role in the story.

Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana addressed the criticism and apologised to audiences. He confirmed that the team had removed the scenes that drew criticism from the theatrical version of the film, saying the decision was taken after listening to viewers’ feedback.

About Peddi cast and crew

Peddi features an ensemble cast led by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani and Ravi Kishan in important roles. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, while the music and background score have been composed by Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, whose soundtrack received appreciation from audiences.