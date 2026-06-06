Peddi: Ram Charan’s Japan fanbase flies to Hyderabad for special Peddi screening event, video goes viral

A rare fan moment turned heads online when overseas admirers of a Telugu superstar made a surprise appearance in India for a cinema-related experience, sparking widespread reactions across social platforms.

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Ram Charan admirers from Japan visit Hyderabad to watch Peddi (PC: Twitter)

Ram Charan’s stardom has clearly gone beyond borders, and the latest example comes straight from Japan. As his sports action drama Peddi continues its theatrical run, two of his dedicated Japanese fans created a buzz by travelling all the way from Tokyo to Hyderabad just to experience the film on the big screen. Their visit quickly turned into a talking point online after videos of their theatre outing and interactions with fans outside the cinema began circulating on social media. What stood out most was their enthusiasm, as they not only watched the film but also expressed plans to revisit it multiple times during their stay in India.

How did Ram Charan’s Japanese fans end up in Hyderabad?

The viral moment featured two Japanese fans, identified as Masami and Kris, who reached Hyderabad shortly before the film’s release. According to details shared during their interaction with local media, both fans took a five-day break from work specifically to travel to India for Peddi.

They arrived two days ahead of the release and joined the local celebrations surrounding the film. Their journey was driven by long-standing admiration for Ram Charan, which has grown significantly over the years due to his global popularity.

What did the Japanese fans say after watching Peddi?

After watching the film in a Hyderabad theatre, the two fans were seen speaking to media personnel outside the venue. In the viral video, they appeared visibly excited and shared their experience of watching Peddi on the big screen. They also engaged with the film’s music, singing popular tracks like Rai Rai Raa Raa and Masa Masa, which added to the celebratory atmosphere. Their reactions reflected genuine enthusiasm, with both fans expressing how much they enjoyed the cinematic experience.

How many times did they plan to watch Peddi?

One of the most surprising details came from a local companion who revealed that the Japanese fans had already watched Peddi multiple times in Hyderabad. In fact, they reportedly planned to watch the film up to 10 times during their visit. Their dedication highlights the strong emotional connection international audiences have developed with Ram Charan’s films, especially after global hits like RRR.

Ram Charan’s fan base in Japan first gained momentum after the success of Magadheera, which introduced his work to international audiences. His popularity grew further with films like Rangasthalam, but it was SS Rajamouli’s RRR that truly cemented his status as a global star in Japan. Over time, Japanese fans have actively engaged with his work, with some even travelling to India for film screenings and fan events. The latest visit for Peddi continues that growing trend of cross-cultural fan engagement.

See viral video of Ram Charan’s Japanese fans here

What is Peddi about?

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles. The story revolves around a rural backdrop where sports become a symbol of identity and pride. While Ram Charan’s performance has received praise, the film has also sparked debate over the writing of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, which some viewers felt lacked depth and has been presented more of a sexualised manner.

How is Peddi performing at the box office?

Despite mixed reactions, Peddi has opened strongly at the box office. Reports suggest the film has collected over Rs 150 crore worldwide within its initial run and is steadily approaching the Rs 100 crore mark in domestic collections. The combination of global fan enthusiasm, strong opening numbers, and ongoing discussions around its content has kept Peddi in the spotlight both in India and abroad.