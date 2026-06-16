Peddi re-release happening amid controversy? Director Buchi Babu Sana says ‘Janhvi Kapoor’s two scenes are…’

Speculation surrounding Peddi has intensified online following recent debates about certain scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor. As fan discussions continue to gain momentum, director Buchi Babu Sana has now weighed in on the matter and provided his perspective.

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Ram Charan Peddi re-releasing in theatres (PC: Twitter)

The conversation around Ram Charan‘s sports drama Peddi refuses to slow down even weeks after its release. While the sports drama has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of the year, it has also found itself at the center of an intense debate regarding the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Many viewers praised the film’s scale and performances but questioned certain scenes involving her role. Following the backlash, the makers have now decided to revisit the film. The latest update confirms that audiences will soon get to watch an extended version that includes previously deleted footage aimed at giving important characters more depth.

Is Peddi getting a re-release after the controversy?

Yes, the makers have announced an updated theatrical version of Peddi. Director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed during a success event that the film has already been re-edited and that the revised version will be released in cinemas from June 17. The decision comes after weeks of online discussions surrounding the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character Achiyyamma. According to the director, the team has restored scenes that were originally removed from the final theatrical cut.

Speaking about the update, Buchi Babu Sana said, “We have already edited it. They will be added from this Wednesday. We have added a total of three scenes. There will be scenes related to the heroine and also one scene for Jagapathi Babu. All the missing elements will be included in it.”

What did Buchi Babu Sana say about Janhvi Kapoor’s character?

The director explained that the newly added footage is expected to strengthen the audience’s connection with Achiyyamma and provide more emotional context to her journey in the story. Keeping his statement unchanged, Buchi Babu Sana said, “There are two more scenes related to Janhvi’s character. After watching them, the audience will connect even more with the character. I believe that with that, Janhvi’s character will reach another level.” Apart from the additional scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor, the revised version will also include a deleted sequence involving veteran actor Jagapathi Babu.

Why did Peddi face criticism after release?

When Peddi arrived in theatres on June 4, 2026, it opened to strong collections and positive audience turnout. However, criticism soon emerged regarding the way Achiyyamma was introduced on screen. Several viewers objected to scenes that focused heavily on the character’s physical appearance before properly introducing her. Some audiences felt these moments were unnecessary and distracted from the emotional aspects of the story.

How is Peddi performing at the box office despite the controversy?

Despite the controversy, Peddi continues to dominate at the ticket window. The film reportedly earned around Rs 51 crore on its opening day and has maintained strong momentum since then. Its worldwide collection has now crossed Rs 307 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026. The impressive box office performance suggests that audience interest in the film remains strong even as discussions around its content continue.