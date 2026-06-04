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Peddi release: Janhvi Kapoor offers prayers at Tirumala Temple in purple silk saree, climbs 3,550 Alipiri steps – Watch videos

On Peddi release, videos of Janhvi Kapoor from Tirupati show her climbing the 3,550 steps barefoot in the early hours of the morning. The actress seeks blessing on the big day. Check!

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: June 4, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Peddi release: Janhvi Kapoor offers prayers at Tirumala Temple in purple silk saree, climbs 3,550 Alipiri steps - Watch videos
Janhvi Kapoor at Tirumala (PC- Twitter)

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s movie Peddi has been released today, June 4. On Wednesday night, Janhvi visited the Tirumala temple, Andhra Pradesh, to seek the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Accompanied by her aunt, actress Maheshwari, Kapoor offered prayers at the hill shrine for the success of her film. Known for her deep faith and frequent visits to Tirumala, Janhvi chose to make the spiritual journey barefoot via the Alipiri route. Videos from Tirupati showed the actress climbing the 3,550 steps barefoot in the early hours of the morning, dressed in a simple kurta-pyjama. With her hair tied in a messy bun and earphones on, Janhvi was also seen taking a short break during the trek before continuing her climb to the temple.

Those who don’t know, Alipiri steps path (Alipiri Mettu) is a traditional 9 km pilgrim footpath to Tirumala. It features roughly 3,550 steps and is fully covered and fenced. The journey generally takes 3.5 to 5 hours to complete and is open 24X7.

Read more: Ahead of Peddi release, Ram Charan explains why box office isn't the only measure of success

Watch the clips here:


In another video shared on the day of Peddi’s release, Janhvi Kapoor was seen offering prayers at the Tirumala temple and participating in the temple rituals. For the special visit, she wore a beautiful purple silk saree paired with traditional jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, bangles and a waist belt.

The actress completed her traditional look with a graceful half-up, half-down hairstyle and a bindi on her forehead. Janhvi’s elegant appearance and spiritual visit ahead of her film’s release quickly caught the attention of fans on social media.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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