Peddi Twitter Review: Ram Charan is ‘fire’, but fans feel Janhvi Kapoor deserved more – Check reactions

Peddi Twitter review: Ram Charan's film received a positive response from audiences, with many praising the actor's powerful performance and calling it 'National Award-worthy', although some felt that Janhvi Kapoor's character was underdeveloped. Check tweets.

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Ram Charan in Peddi (PC- YouTube)

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, finally hit theatres on June 4 after facing several delays. The film arrived with high expectations, and as soon as the first-day-first-show screenings began, moviegoers took to social media to share their reactions and reviews. According to the initial response online, Peddi has received largely positive feedback from audiences. At a time when the industry is focusing heavily on large-scale action films following the success of Dhurandhar, Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana have opted for a more emotional and character-driven story.

Netizens review Peddi

One of the social media users wrote, “Peddi is a rustic and emotional sports drama with strong performances and impressive scale. Ram Charan delivers one of the best performances of his career, while A. R. Rahman’s music and background score enhance the film’s emotional moments. Although parts of the screenplay become predictable and Janhvi Kapoor’s character feels unevenly written, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu make a strong impact despite their limited screen time.”

Another moviegoer shared a positive review of Peddi, praising its emotional depth and performances. The viewer wrote, “Peddi is a strong film with a powerful story about identity and self-respect. Ram Charan delivers what could be the best performance of his career, with emotional scenes that stand out as the film’s biggest strength. Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu also shine in their important roles, while A.R. Rahman’s music and Ratnavelu’s cinematography add to the overall experience.”

The review further highlighted the pre-interval sequence, interval block, and the fight sequence as some of the film’s standout moments. However, the viewer felt that Janhvi Kapoor’s track was weak and largely unnecessary to the story. The lengthy runtime, uneven pacing in certain portions, underwhelming VFX, and a few forced commercial elements were cited as drawbacks that slightly reduced the film’s overall impact.

Several viewers have praised Peddi for its emotional storytelling and performances. One moviegoer wrote, “Peddi remains an engaging watch because of its strong emotions, convincing performances, and effective storytelling.” Another shared, “Not every commercial film needs to reinvent the wheel. Some films work because of the conviction behind them, and Peddi finds its strength in that.”

Another audience member felt the film starts on a very promising note. “The first 20 minutes make you feel like you’re about to witness a masterpiece, and the interval block is especially impressive. Janhvi Kapoor’s role mainly serves as a glamour element and doesn’t contribute much to the story. Divyenndu makes a decent debut, while Jagapathi Babu delivers a solid performance in the scenes he appears in,” the viewer wrote.

Here are a few tweets on Peddi review:

Done with my show #Peddi Jeevinchidengav anna @AlwaysRamCharan

Proud to be your admirer pic.twitter.com/EuskpmKnBo — ​​​​​​​​​​ (@OgMuthu93566) June 4, 2026

If even Ram venkast srikar says peddi is an ordinary filim dont believe its an extraordinary film

Go and watch

What a movie man

Ram charan what a performance#peddi — Never_Mind (@PNikshay) June 4, 2026

#Peddi is the rare complete package film came after so long from Telugu cinema. Commercially a good entertainer as well as content wise too strong. One of the best movie of @AlwaysRamCharan

.@BuchiBabuSana

anna and team#Peddi

‍#Ramcharan#PEDDI #BlockBusterPeddi — Dp Singh yadav (@Dpyadav005) June 4, 2026

@AlwaysRamCharan With #Peddi, it feels like you’re fulfilling an artistic journey that @KChiruTweets once hinted at with films like #Vijetha. While commercial success shaped his path, you’re striking a rare balance between star power and character-driven storytelling. Wishing to… — DRIVE (@iamsankethredd) June 4, 2026

#Peddi Review ❤️ Ram Charan played his role very good Janhvi Kapoor again I don’t know why she’s in the movie, cringe af Interval and climax scenes peak!! ‍ AR Rahman music and bgm ok ok Overall and mid average movie a one time watchable 2.75/5 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/LLtsp8D7Dx — Batman (@Jellymuffin_73) June 4, 2026

#PeddiReview#Peddi delivers a rustic, emotional sports drama packed with scale and strong performances. Ram Charan shines in one of his most powerful roles, while A. R. Rahman’s music and BGM elevate the film’s biggest moments. Though the writing turns predictable in parts… pic.twitter.com/JjiO0xSkBn — FillmyWorld (@Fillmyworld21) June 4, 2026

Janhvi Kapoor gets love for her dance performance: